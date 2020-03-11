The Glynn County Board of Education voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve the purchase of property to add parking for Glynn Academy’s campus.
School board member John Madala voted against the approval. Board members Eaddy Sams and Mike Hulsey were not at the meeting at the time of the vote.
Parking on or near Glynn Academy’s campus, already limited, has been reduced this past year when provided property could no longer be used. The school board approved in 2019 the demolition of several annex buildings near campus, but that was not enough to meet the GA student body’s parking needs.
The approval of this purchase allows Superintendent Virgil Cole to negotiate the purchase of land for parking.
“As you know, last week in executive session we discussed the purchasing amount of a couple of pieces of property that we would use for parking for Glynn Academy,” Cole said, before the vote.
The property prices could not be disclosed Tuesday due to ongoing negotiations.
Madala said he could not in good conscience approve the purchase, as he felt some of the property had been overpriced.
“There’s a couple of pieces on here that are very expensive, that are way out of the market,” he said. “… The reason I’m not voting for it is I don’t believe that we should be pressured into buying something. It’s priced like ocean-front property, and it’s not.”
The school board also unanimously approved several purchases for Glynn Academy’s Science Building renovation, including new computers, security cameras and furniture.
The board also approved software updates for the district as well as the purchase of new copiers and the start of a new air-filter change out contract.