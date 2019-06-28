The Glynn County Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to approve the school system’s budget for fiscal year 2020.
The $216 million budget includes several changes this year, including the addition of nearly 18 new staff members and the return of a retirement plan for school system employees who are not included in the Teacher Retirement System.
The millage rate will remain the same at 16.157. The budget assumes a 2.5 increase in the tax digest.
“Hopefully that’ll be even better in July when we get it from the tax commissioner,” said Andrea Preston, assistant superintendent of finances for Glynn County Schools, at a special-called board meeting Thursday.
The collection rate has been bumped up to 98 percent, providing estimated tax revenues of about $2.3 million.
The state will provide an additional $4.8 million through a change in the QBE formula approved by Gov. Brian Kemp, so that teachers across the state will receive a $3,000 raise. Other employees in Glynn County Schools will also receive a 2 percent raise.
The school system will add 17.5 new positions, 11.5 of which are teachers, and will also reinstate the matching retirement plan option for employees who are not in the Teacher Retirement System plan, including custodians, food service employees, bus drivers and others.
New positions this year include counseling positions at the high schools to support dual enrollment and mental health, and a clerical position for the School Resource Officer dispatch office.
Glynn County Schools saved more than $600,000 due to the statewide health insurance system offering a free month to school system employees this month.
“Basically, the health reserve has increased over the last couple years, and they decided to give some of that back,” Preston said.
School board member Eaddy Sams thanked Preston and her team for putting in the work to prepare this year’s budget.
“I kind of look at a new budget year as the start of thinking about even the next year, so thinking about how to find value in our spending as we go through the year, thinking about critical voids that we have,” said Sams, who serves as assistant treasurer for the Georgia Theatre Company.
School system priorities drive budget changes, she said.
“I appreciate this year adding the admin in the middle schools to help with discipline and staff support and the other changes that we have as far as the mental health aspect for our high schoolers … the SRO support and some of the other changes that we made,” Sams said.
“I think they’re all good changes. It’s a good new start and a time to kind of look toward next year too.”