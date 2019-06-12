School board approves food contracts for upcoming school year
The Glynn County Board of Education unanimously approved at its meeting Tuesday the annual contracts for several food and non-food items to be used the by school system culinary services staff next school year.
The school board voted to approve annual contracts for bread products, milk products, fresh and pre-cut produce, pizza products and equipment renewal and non-food items to be used in the school cafeterias and kitchens.
The school board also voted to approved a grounds maintenance proposal for the Golden Isles College and Career Academy and the school system’s transportation department. Coastal Landscape & Design, Inc., will do the work for $35,400 annually.
A request for licenses for middle school use of Achieve 3000, a literacy program used by Glynn County Schools, was also approved.
— The Brunswick News