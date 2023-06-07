The Glynn County Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve its fiscal year 2024 budget.

The board will host hearings on its millage rate later this summer when a final tax digest report is made available. The current budget maintains the prior millage rate of 15.65.

More from this section

Rep. Townsend to serve on study committee

Rep. Townsend to serve on study committee

One of Glynn County’s freshman legislators has been named to a committee that will study the feasibility of allowing high school students to begin working toward careers earlier.

Cheshire led life of joy

Cheshire led life of joy

If one word summarized Ed Cheshire’s life, it would be “joy.” Cheshire found joy in his work, family and friends, and most of all, in his relationship with God.