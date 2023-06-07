The Glynn County Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve its fiscal year 2024 budget.
The board will host hearings on its millage rate later this summer when a final tax digest report is made available. The current budget maintains the prior millage rate of 15.65.
The board voted unanimously 7-0 to approve the budget.
The budget includes $1.4 million to be funded by the state through the GNETS, or Georgia Network for Educational and Therapeutic Supports program, to transition into a new program offered through Specialized Education Services Inc.
The GNETS program is being phased out across the state. The program serves students with significant emotional behavior disorders.
The budget also includes $200,000 to cover a new child care center, Glynn Early Education (GLEE), that will serve the children of school district staff.
GLEE will serve children ages six weeks to three years old. The program will be housed at FACES preschool and at Altama Elementary School.
Registration will cost $100, and the weekly rate will be $175.
The school system plans to incur costs for the program during its first year but to break even in the future.
Other budgeted expenses are state salary and health insurance cost increases and new positions.
Total estimated revenues in the budget exceed $273,449,000. Total expenditures are $278,534,600.
In other business, the board approved a lease agreement with Golden Isles Office Equipment, the purchase of cameras for special program classrooms and the purchase of cafeteria furniture at St. Simons Elementary.