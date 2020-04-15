The Glynn County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to approve its proposed ESPLOST IV projects list.
The list includes $105 million worth of projects.
The list is expected to be on the ballot for local voter approval in November.
“It totals up to $105 million as a max. If we hit that number, the ESPLOST would end,” said Virgil Cole, superintendent of Glynn County Schools. “The primary focus on this is renovation and modernizations.”
The top priority projects on the list are construction of a new Glyndale Elementary and significant renovations and modernization of St. Simons Elementary. Those are “Tier 1” projects, and a cost of $48 million is estimated for that work.
Tier 2 includes renovations for all schools other than Burroughs-Molette Elementary and Altama Elementary. Those projects are estimated to cost $52 million.
A new Burroughs-Molette Elementary opened in 2019, and construction is going on now to build a new Altama Elementary.
Golden Isles Elementary, Oglethorpe Point Elementary, Satilla Marsh Elementary, C.B. Greer Elementary, Goodyear Elementary and Sterling Elementary are listed to receive the most types of renovation work, including new painting, flooring, ceilings, lighting, furnishings, windows and doors.
Work on the Golden Isles College and Career Academy is included in the list of second tier projects. A kitchen expansion at GICCA is included.
Tier 3 projects include updating the aging bus fleet, extending paved parking for the transportation department and adding sports turf and lighted practice fields for the athletic department. The list budgets $5 million for third tier projects.
The school board also voted to approve a bid from Bone-Dry Roofing to complete roofing work on a gym at Glynn Academy. The bid is for $372,500.