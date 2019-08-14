The Glynn County Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve plans to begin demolishing annex buildings near the central office building, to create needed parking spaces for Glynn Academy students.
The demolition work is expected to create about 70 new parking spaces, but additional space will need to be found or created to meet parking needs that will arise soon.
The First United Methodist Church in Brunswick, located next to Glynn Academy’s campus, has allowed students to have assigned parking spaces in its church lot for many years. That agreement will soon change, though, as the church undergoes renovations.
About 150 spaces will soon be lost. The demolition work approved Tuesday is the first step to offer solutions.
“Considering the parking situation at Glynn Academy, we’re proposing to demolish the three annex buildings on this side of the block on our property and to make as much parking as we can,” said Al Boudreau, executive director of operations for Glynn County Schools, at the school board meeting.
The school board approved Ridge Enterprises’ bid to complete the work for $128,637. The company also completed the demolition of the old Burroughs-Molette Elementary School and the site work for the new Altama Elementary School property.
“Once we approve this, he’s ready to get it underway,” Boudreau said.
The work will include demolition, tree removal and laying some base material for the new parking area, which will not be paved. The project is set to be completed by the end of September.
The school board also voted to approve several new school system policies.
A few of the policies clarify the school system’s drug-free campus rules, making clear that marijuana is defined as including “any product that includes CBD or THC.”
The other approved changes include the creation of a policy regulating the acceptance of exchange students in Glynn County Schools and a tweaking to the policy on intradistrict transfers to reflect state requirements.
A new policy also addresses how school staff should handle lunch charges for students with low-to-negative account balances. An outlined procedure guides school employees on how to address low-to-negative balances with students and their parents and guardians.
The school board also approved the budget for CTAE programs in 2019-2020, as well as several technology and food purchases.