The Glynn County Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve McDonald Construction Company’s bid to build the new Altama Elementary School.
The school will be built at 6045 Altama Avenue and is set to open in fall 2021.
McDonald Construction, based in Vidalia, bid $21,799,000 to complete the work. The company recently completed construction of the new Burroughs-Molette Elementary School.
The school board also voted during its regular meeting Tuesday to allow Virgil Cole, Glynn County Schools superintendent, to begin negotiations to acquire land for Glynn Academy parking. Student parking at the school will soon be greatly diminished, as the First United Methodist Church and the First Baptist Church in Brunswick will no longer be able to allow students to use parking spaces on the churches’ properties, through an agreement that’s been in place many years.
The school board previously voted to demolish three annex buildings near Glynn Academy to create parking lots, but more parking space is needed.
The school board also voted unanimously not to make up the three school days missed due to Hurricane Dorian – Sept. 3-5. State law allows local boards to elect not to complete up to four days as a result of an emergency.
“We were fortunate that Hurricane Dorian spared our area the worst, which allowed us to get back to business on the Friday after the storm,” said Cole, in a statement sent immediately after the school board meeting. “That said, our current calendar does have some built-in discretionary ‘weather make-up’ days, which we may have to use if we have further cancellations or missed days.”
The school board previously approved Nov. 25-26, 2019, and Dec. 19, 2019, as the designated make-up days for the 2019-2020 school year calendar.