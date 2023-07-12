The Glynn County Board of Education approved a one-year agreement Tuesday with Coastal Plains High School to continue serving students who drop out and seek alternative education options.

House Bill 87, signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in May, required programs like Coastal Plains, which operates at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy in Glynn County and serves numerous counties in Southeast Georgia, to implement changes this year.

