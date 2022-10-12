The Glynn County Board of Education approved two change orders Tuesday that affect renovation work at St. Simons Elementary.

Construction of a new two-story building and other renovations at St. Simons Elementary have been underway for more than a year.

More from this section

Community remembers dedication of activist Annie Polite

Community remembers dedication of activist Annie Polite

Phenomenal. Hero. Icon. Those were just some of the superlatives family, friends and others used to describe community activist Annie Polite on Saturday during a celebration of life service at the Historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.