The Glynn County Board of Education approved two change orders Tuesday that affect renovation work at St. Simons Elementary.
Construction of a new two-story building and other renovations at St. Simons Elementary have been underway for more than a year.
The first change order approved at the board’s monthly meeting was a $4,000 credit that had been intended for a tree removal during the first phase of work.
The tree did not ultimately need to be removed during the first several work phases, but it will be removed during the upcoming fourth phase.
“Whenever we have a guaranteed maximum price for phase four, this will be added on for that because the tree has to come down for the construction of the new kitchen,” said Mike Blackerby, executive director of operations for Glynn County Schools.
The second change order for $180,000 moves a portion of the phase four work into the current third phase, which is focused on the construction of the two-story building on campus.
The addition of an access road for emergency vehicles as well as work to address water runoff will be moved into phase three, Blackerby said.
In other business, Tracolya Green, assistant superintendent, announced at the end of the meeting that the Georgia Department of Education released graduation rates for the state’s high schools, and Glynn County saw its graduation rate rise to 95.2%.
Glynn Academy had a 95.8% graduation rate last year, and Brunswick High School had a 94.5% rate. Both reflect increases, Green said.
“Both schools did an outstanding job, and both principals obviously deserve that recognition,” she said.
The board also approved a surplus for school nutrition equipment and the purchase of kitchen equipment for Needwood Middle School, Oglethorpe Point Elementary and St. Simons Elementary.