The Glynn County Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve spending $3.7 million in ESPLOST 3 funding to install athletic turf grass at Glynn County Stadium and at practice fields at Brunswick High and Glynn Academy.
The approved contract bid came from FieldTurf, USA, a Calhoun, Ga., based company that did not submit the lowest bid but did meet the school district’s needed specifications for the project, including installation this summer within a tight schedule.
FieldTurf bid $3,756,000 to complete the work. The lowest bid was $3,050,000 from Hellas Construction, Inc., based in Austin, Texas.
The school board discussed the project at-length at its work session Jan. 6. The turf installation will be completed by July 15 at Glynn Academy and at the other two fields by Aug. 15.
The school board also voted to approve the purchase of lighting for the practice fields, and the recommended contract bid came from Musco Sports Lighting for $560,000. The board also approved a batting cages purchase from Burbank Sport Nets for $41,584.
These projects are also funded by ESPLOST 3.
School board member Eaddy Sams noted that ESPLOST 3 funding has already been collected and comes with limitations on how the money can be spent.
The funds must be spent on areas like facilities or technology and cannot go toward personnel or curriculum, Sams said.
“The current ESPLOST that we’re in — ESPLOST 4 that we’re currently collecting for — is a pretty comprehensive list of projects that includes almost all of our schools too, renovating and modernizing,” she said.
The school board voted 7-0 to approve the athletic turf, lighting and batting cages purchases.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, two speakers addressed the board to ask that masks not be required for students. Glynn County Schools’ framework of COVID-19 procedures currently requires students to wear masks on school buses and when the district is in the “yellow” level of operations. The yellow level is implemented when a school or the district reaches a 1% positivity rate of virus cases among staff and students.
Glynn County Schools is currently operating in the “green” level, under which masks are encouraged but not required.
Stacy McLarty, a parent of St. Simons Elementary School students, asked the school board to adjust its policies to updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Please take masks off the table,” she said. “The CDC says that they work at maximum 20 minutes. If you are not going to provide each student with a new, clean, appropriately sized mask for their face every half hour — so 12 per day — they don’t need to be on the table.”
Following its executive session, the school board returned to the discussion of mask requirements in schools and voted 6-1 to change the district’s COVID-19 framework so that masks are at not point mandated but are instead strongly recommended.
John Madala was the sole vote against the change.