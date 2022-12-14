The Glynn County Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve school calendars for the next two academic years.
The proposed calendars for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years both have 178 school days for students and 190 contract days for teachers.
The school district drafts the calendars with feedback from numerous stakeholders, including parents, staff and community and business partners.
The next school year will begin on Aug. 8, 2023, and end May 23, 2024.
“(Teachers) are on contract by Aug. 1 to be able to receive their benefits in September,” said Valerie Whitehead, chief of school improvement for Glynn County Schools.
In other business, the school board voted via consent agenda and without discussion on a memorandum of understanding with the Glynn County Board of Commissioners and on a “materials harmful to minors” policy that the state requires to be in place by Jan. 1.
The MOU extends a long-standing partnership with the county. The school district provides the county a portion of its extensive fiber backbone that connects all schools. In exchange, the county allows the school district to use space on a radio tower to run the radio system that connects school police, bus drivers and other staff.
The MOU extends the partnership another 10 years.
The “materials harmful to minors” policy creates a formal written complaint procedure for parents who take issue with sexual content in any kind of school curriculum material.