The Glynn County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the proposed 2021-22 school calendar, during the school board’s last planned meeting of 2019.
A committee created the school calendar draft that has been on the table for the past month, open for public comment. In the calendar, the school system will have 178 instructional days for students — 85 days for the first semester and 93 days for the second semester. This change from the usual 180-day instructional calendar aims to provide more options for teacher workdays and professional development.
The school year will begin on the second Tuesday in August of 2021, as opposed to the second Thursday, which has been the traditional starting day in Glynn County for the past several years.
The earlier start date will provide for short breaks in October, February and March.
The public provided 510 responses while the calendar was posted for review, said Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation for Glynn County Schools. Most were in favor of the calendar. Some respondents requested additional days off, moving days off to Friday rather than Mondays and longer breaks. Others did not want to reduce instructional days to 178. Some were also concerned with starting school prior to Labor Day.
The school board also approved unanimously a new bid for Promethean flat panel displays. The $636,720 bid from STS Education replaces a previously approved, cheaper bid from PowerUp Ed, which had to withdraw its bid.
“This will be a replacement for specific schools for the dying panes that we have in those schools across the school district,” said Jim Pulos, assistant superintendent for operations and administrative services for Glynn County Schools.
The school board also approved a $67,028.50 bid for new structured cabling for the Glynn Academy Science Building and a $44,938.88 bid for new access controls that will improve campus safety at Glynn Academy.
Access controls have been continuously installed in all Glynn County school buildings over the past few years, Pulos said, but GA’s spread out campus presents unique challenges.
“Glynn Academy is such a different campus, and so Mr. Blackstone has come up with a plan to incorporate these same things on every building,” Pulos said.