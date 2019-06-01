Good leadership requires communication and teamwork. Strong leaders prevail in chaos. They also know when to admit that they don’t have the answers.
These were some pieces of advice offered at the Elevate workshop hosted Thursday and Friday for Glynn County Schools’ administrators. The leadership training fulfilled mandatory summer professional learning requirements and offered the school system’s administration a chance to reflect on the past school year and look forward to the next.
“A lot of us get into administration and, I don’t know about you, but you kind of sometimes go into it pretty altruistically. You’re going to save the world, right?” said Virgil Cole, superintendent of Glynn County Schools, at the start of the workshop on Thursday. “Then you kind of realize you’re just one little piece of a cog of a bigger machine, and sometimes you wonder the difference that you’re really making.”
Small actions create larger effects, though, he told the administrators.
“It’s not sometimes the big things that we do, but really the small things that we do that make the biggest difference,” Cole said.
Administrators from every school in the district, as well as the central office, took part in the Elevate workshop, which began with a team-building exercise in Glynn Academy’s gym. The administrators formed groups of 10, got into circles and locked hands with group members standing across from them. The groups then had to untangle themselves without letting go of one another’s hands.
The activity aimed to highlight the importance of communication, teamwork and outside assistance.
“It forces you to get really comfortable with each other really fast, and it does force you out of your comfort zone,” said Lauren Davis, who will serve as the new competitive cheer coach this school year and who led the activity.
Peter DeWitt, a nationally known school leadership coach, author and former educator, spoke at the workshop and offered training on instructional leadership.
Because administrators have many roles and responsibilities, they can be challenged to focus on instructional leadership, he said. Some of his research offers practical advice on how to implement instructional leadership.
“Sometimes, it’s easy to talk about the theory, but it’s a lot harder to actually figure out how to put it into practice,” DeWitt said.
Cole discussed the school system’s strengths and weaknesses, as well as opportunities for further success and threats to improvement.
Strengths of Glynn County Schools include financial stability from a strong economic base as well as tremendous amounts of community support, Cole said. Weaknesses include literacy levels and cultural proficiency, both of which the school system continues to work to address.
The school system is also working to better brand itself, Cole said. He encouraged administrators at the workshop to continue promoting leadership values that best reflect the school system.
“Communication, relationships, teamwork, visibility, five-star service, high expectations, community involvement — those are just things that, if we do well as a school system, we will have the kind of culture we want to have,” Cole said.