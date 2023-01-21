Michael Torras and his family foundation, The Torras Foundation, has for years shown its support for local law enforcement. But doing so in an appropriate way has not always been the easiest thing to figure out, until now.

The foundation recently created The Torras Foundation Scholarship for Law Enforcement Families at College of Coastal Georgia that will provide $2,000 to three students per academic year, one associated with the Brunswick Police Department, one with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, and one with the Glynn County Police Department.

Church thrift store benefits community

Mission work takes many forms, and it’s not always about helping people halfway around the world (although that certainly is important). About 10 years ago First Presbyterian Church in Darien opened Antiques & More in their former manse to raise money for the church fellowship hall.