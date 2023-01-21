Michael Torras and his family foundation, The Torras Foundation, has for years shown its support for local law enforcement. But doing so in an appropriate way has not always been the easiest thing to figure out, until now.
The foundation recently created The Torras Foundation Scholarship for Law Enforcement Families at College of Coastal Georgia that will provide $2,000 to three students per academic year, one associated with the Brunswick Police Department, one with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, and one with the Glynn County Police Department.
Getting to this point took some serious thought and a few years of trying other things, Torras said.
“There are rules about how much money you can give to police departments so it doesn’t look like your trying to buy their favor,” he said.
On top of that, the foundation can only donate to nonprofits and not every local department has a nonprofit to take donations.
The foundation tried one year giving enough so that each officer in the city of Brunswick, which does have a nonprofit to take donations, would have a few extra hundred dollars for Christmas. That was perceived by some people as trying to bribe the department, Torras said.
The next year the Torras Companies, not the foundation, gave gift cards to officers to use at downtown Brunswick restaurants during the pandemic.
“But that was the companies, we really wanted the foundation to carry out this effort,” Torras said.
After talking with Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones about turnover and challenges in recruiting and retaining officers, Torras knew he had his answer.
“It can be such a thankless job,” he said. “We just thought this was a nice way to give back to the people who put their lives on the line for us.”
The scholarship is administered by the college using $6,000 provided annually by the foundation. To be eligible, a student must be a spouse or child of an active law enforcement officer or a law enforcement officer enrolled at the college as long as their agency does not currently have an employee tuition reimbursement plan.
The first of the scholarships will be given out this year.
“This scholarship will help officers prepare for their next leadership roles,” said Sheriff Neal Jump. “Many students want to follow in their parent’s footsteps who are in law enforcement. This will build them up and give them that start.”
Jones said the scholarship is a great opportunity for officers and deputies locally.
“The scholarship will go a long way in making college more affordable for the families of those who serve the community,” he said. “We are grateful for this partnership that will allow officers and their children to pursue different educational opportunities.”
Michelle Johnston, president of College of Coastal Georgia, said police do so much to keep the community and the campus safe, it only makes sense to help them and their families pursue their educations.
“We recognize the efforts of those who help keep the campus and surrounding areas safe for faculty, staff, and students—having this opportunity is a big deal,” Johnston said. “Our Campus Police Department and local law enforcement have often partnered together in response to different incidents and emergencies in the community. That is why we’re very happy to partner with the Torras Foundation to support our law enforcement in this special way.”