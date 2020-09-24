When a tragedy struck in Glynn County earlier this year, Zerik Samples began receiving texts and phone calls from students in the CAYLI program.
CAYLI, or Community Action Youth Leadership Initiative, serves youths between 13 and 17 years old by providing leadership development and work skills training along with exposure to career opportunities. The program is offered by Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority.
Following the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year Black man who was shot and killed while jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood Feb. 23, CAYLI students quickly wanted to mobilize and find a way to help right this wrong.
“I received a text message that said, ‘Mr. Zerik, this is wrong and we have to do something about it,’” said Samples, chief development officer for Community Action, during a dual end-of-year celebration and new year kickoff event hosted Sunday for CAYLI participants.
Samples recalled how a virtual forum was organized in less than 48 hours. The event included youth leaders from across the country. A donation made during the event launched a larger effort to create a scholarship in honor of Ahmaud Arbery.
Sunday, the slain jogger’s sister, Jasmine Arbery, was on hand to be the first recipient of the scholarship.
“Last semester was incredibly challenging to me,” said Jasmine Arbery, a graduate student at Albany State University pursuing a degree in clinical mental health counseling. “I physically lost a loved one. I found out I was pregnant. A pandemic appeared. And I was facing challenges with my financial aid at school.”
The scholarship creates an opportunity to honor her brother, and she said she’s grateful to Community Action for making it possible.
She plans to graduate next May and decided to donate the scholarship money back to Community Action to create an endowment for a scholarship for local students.
“She’s receiving this check of $16,801, but she’s giving it back to Community Action to create an endowment so that every year students … will continue to receive scholarships, and Ahmaud’s name will live on,” Samples said.
During the ceremony, CAYLI students also reflected on the past year’s activities and honored their most recent high school graduate, Aaron Holton.
Holton, who graduated in May from Brunswick High School, was presented with a $1,500 scholarship. He said his years in the CAYLI program brought him out of his shell and gave him confidence to be successful.
“I appreciate and thank CAYLI for everything that they do,” Holton said.
His mother, Azania Butler, signed him up for CAYLI years ago, and she shared Sunday the ways the program helped her son become a leader.
“We started this program together, and we didn’t know where we were going to go,” she said. “But we never failed to complete the challenge. Don’t be afraid to fall. Don’t be afraid to get back up … Congratulations on your new journey.”
CAYLI participants last year attended community events like Aviation Day and the Christmas parade in Brunswick. They also completed a ropes course on St. Simons.
The event Sunday kicked off a new year of activities for the program.
The Rev. Abra Lattany-Reed gave a keynote address that urged the students to make preparation a priority throughout their lives.
“Preparation is the one thing that you and I can invest in that the clock can’t run out on,” she said. “Remember that.”
The time and energy the students invest in the CAYLI program will prepare them for later success, she told them.
“Everything in life is about being prepared,” she said. “And young people, it takes time.”
But time, she said, is a treasure that young people still have.
“I promise you there will come a day that you’re going to be cognizant of time, and the only tool, the only key, that’s going to steady your walk, keep your head up and allow you to put one foot in front of the other is preparation,” Lattany-Reed said. “And that’s why it has to be a lifestyle.”
CAYLI exposes youth to new opportunities, which she urged students to continue seeking out even after they leave the program.
“If I have to give you any advice, it would be don’t quit on you,” she said.