Scholarship honors former educator
The Junior League of the Golden Isles recently announced a new scholarship opportunity for Glynn County high school seniors that honors the late Shannon Lemmon, a former educator and member of JLGI.
JLGI has launched the Lemmon-Aid Scholarship, which will be awarded to local seniors in recognition of their outstanding volunteer service to their community.
The organization is calling now for nominations of high school seniors who have been active volunteers. Nominations may be made by anyone, including principals, counselors, students, community groups and individuals, as well as self-nominations.
“Shannon was a beloved high school history teacher,” per the announcement. “She was dedicated to empowering youth through her teaching and JLGI. Through this scholarship, we are able to salute high school seniors who have made a positive difference in the lives of others by volunteering.”
The application deadline is March 15. Interviews of three finalists will take place in April, and awards will be presented at the JLGI End of Year Celebration on May 17.
Applications can be found online at/jlgoldenisles.org/lemmonaid-scholarship.
