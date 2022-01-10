Michael D. Scherneck thinks back to the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic and feels grateful he didn’t make any bets about how long the virus would continue its global spread.
“I would have bet that by September of 2020 this would have been behind us,” he said.
From his seat as president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System, though, Scherneck has seen the high and lows of the past two years, from the peak of cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 to the rollout of vaccines that can bring an end to the pandemic.
Scherneck officially retired Friday knowing there’s still a lot of work to be done in this community to fight off COVID-19. He’s optimistic, though, that the pandemic’s end is coming and that the local health system will continue playing a pivotal role in caring for this community until then.
“We’re here to take care of the community, and when I say this community I mean the whole Southeast Georgia region,” he said. “That’s our community.”
Scherneck joined the health system in 2003 as the chief financial officer. In 2015, the system’s board of directors asked Scherneck to serve as interim CEO and later chose him to take on the role permanently.
“I never would have dreamed that I’d have been in that kind of a role, but it’s really been a great opportunity for me, just a great experience for me personally and frankly a great way for me to conclude my career,” he said.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Scherneck was accustomed to a much larger community served by numerous hospitals. The Southeast Georgia Health System, on the other hand, serves a region that reaches 60 miles north of the Florida border and 30 miles inland of Georgia’s coast, he said.
“Here, we are the hospital,” he said. “Here in Brunswick we are the hospital, in Camden, and we have the opportunity to be friends and family taking care of friends and family.”
This also gives the health system the duty of serving patients from all positions in life, he said. And that service must be provided 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“We’re the only providers here, and people are going to present at our health system and to our doorsteps because we are the sole community hospitals here,” he said.
Scherneck has witnessed over nearly two decades the significant growth of the health system, which now includes around 175 providers. The health system plays an important recruitment role and helps bring more health care practitioners to the area, he said.
That’s critical, as the health system serves a wide array of patients.
“We need to make sure that if somebody’s got no insurance, we’ll have to be there,” Scherneck said. “Somebody’s who got Medicaid, we’ve got to be there. If it’s somebody who’s got great insurance, we have to be there.
“We’re it for everyone whether they live in Brunswick, on St. Simons, on Sea Island, along the I-95 corridor. We have to be there.”
Scherneck’s time in the CEO seat has not been lacking in challenges. He’s led the health system through three major hurricane threats as well as the COVID-19 pandemic that began at the start of 2020.
From treatment to testing to rollout of the vaccines, the health system has been at the heart of the community’s response to COVID-19. Scherneck said he’s proud of how every member of the health system’s staff have risen to that responsibility.
“In the health system, probably 75% or more of our lives are consumed with COVID, and I’m glad we’re here to be able to support the community,” he said.
Scherneck said he’s emphasized since the beginning what he calls “the fundamentals,” which are the tools that will get the pandemic under control.
“The vaccines are helpful, I think the masks are helpful, I think the social distancing is helpful,” he said.
The mental anguish, though, caused by the pandemic cannot be understated, he said, and health care workers have carried a lot of that burden.
Scherneck has also witnessed the high points, though, like when the vaccine rollout began and health system workers were on the frontlines of bringing vaccines to the community.
“You could tell that they knew that they were making a difference, and it showed in how they treated people,” he said. “We did 50,000-plus vaccinations.”
But any idea that COVID-19 will someday disappear completely is overly optimistic. It’s here to stay, in some form, and the remaining question is how long the virus will continue fueling a pandemic.
“It’s going to be with us forever, and the question is how do you get it from a pandemic to an endemic,” he said. “And I think we’re getting closer and closer to that.”
Scott Raynes will succeed Scherneck and begin his role as CEO and president today.