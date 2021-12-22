Michael D. Scherneck offered an update Tuesday on COVID-19 cases at hospitals in Glynn and Camden counties and the looming vaccine mandate for health care staff during his final board meeting as president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System.
The health system’s COVID-19 patient numbers remain low as the threat of omicron’s spread takes hold around the world.
The health system's hospital in Brunswick had a total of four patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, Scherneck reported.
A more pressing concern for the health system is a potential mandate that would require health care staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued in November an emergency regulation requiring all eligible staff at specific health care facilities to be vaccinated by a certain date.
The mandate is currently in place in 25 states. Georgia is among the other 25 states that have challenged the mandate in court, putting the requirement on hold for now.
A significant number of staff members would have to get vaccinated if the mandate goes into effect, Scherneck told the board.
“About 90% of our workforce at this stage has either been vaccinated or has gotten a religious or medical exemption for the vaccine, so we have about 10% of our staff who as of now have still not gotten the vaccine nor have they gone through the exemption process,” Scherneck said.
The health system continues to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated, he said.
“Even though some people have said the omicron (variant of COVID-19) might be a little more hard to protect against, we still are seeing information saying that both the Moderna and the Pfizer shots, with the booster in particular, are providing some level of protection,” Scherneck said. “People might be testing positive, but they’re certainly not requiring hospitalization.”
Hospital staff also anticipate more flu patients this winter.
“Last year we avoided it because people were wearing masks all the time, but that’s fallen by the wayside in many areas and as a result we can likely see that our flu activity is going to pick up here at the hospital,” Scherneck said.
In other business, the Glynn-Brunswick Memorial Hospital Authority voted to ratify Disproportionate Share Hospital payments issued through the Georgia Department of Community Health.
Authority and board members also celebrated two critical care nurses who went through an advanced certification process to become the health system’s inaugural Maelil Scholars, an opportunity funded by a grant from Diana and Reg Murphy.
Scherneck will retire this month after 18 years with the health system. He’s served as president and CEO the past five years.
Scott Raynes will replace Scherneck in January.