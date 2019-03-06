As many as 5,000 Glynn County residents with homestead property tax exemptions may be negatively impacted by a court ruling that the county had been misapplying those exemptions.
For those who qualify, the Scarlett Williams homestead exemption will lock property values for taxation purposes at the value of a base year. The county held that the year a person applied for the exemption was the base year until an August court decision, which ruled the base year should be the year prior to filing the application.
“As this thing kind of unfolded and (the ruling) said ‘You’re going to use the prior year,’ it was interesting how you would think that would be positive for everybody, but it’s not,” said Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman. “Some people’s prior year was higher than what they locked in at. It looked to be at, of 17,000 (properties with homestead exemptions), 5,000 were going to be higher because of that court ruling.”
Three lawsuits were filed against the county in 2012, 2013 and 2014 — with all three certified as a class action in 2015 — alleging the county was incorrectly applying the Scarlett Williams homestead exemption and, as a result, overcharged citizens on their property taxes.
Cobb County Superior Court Judge G. Grant Brantley ruled in favor of the county in January, but the Georgia Court of Appeals partially overturned his ruling in March.
The appeals court ruled that the county was improperly applying the exemption, but upheld another part of Brantley’s ruling: that the class members could only seek refunds on taxes paid in the last three years — a stipulation of state law.
The Georgia Supreme Court declined to hear the case in August, making final the appeals court’s ruling.
As a consequence of the decision, the base year for 17,142 homestead exemptions must be set to the year prior. To make sure the 2019 tax digest is accurate, the appraiser’s office took on the job of establishing the prior year value for all homesteads in Glynn County.
“This actual work of determining the prior year value, that’s what they’re doing in the Board of Assessors’ (Office) now,” Chapman said.
In addition, some with homestead exemptions had their base year “re-frozen” Chapman said. If a person’s property taxes dropped below the value of its base year, the owner could reset their base year to the lower value year. The county will be ignoring such “re-freezes” going forward.
“Some, I’m sure, will be impacted because they froze at a lower rate, and the court order is ignoring that,” Chapman said.
Chief Appraiser Ron Glisson encouraged residents to closely examine their assessment notices when they go out in May.
Glisson said the office is ahead of schedule on preparing the 2019 tax digest, on which tax bills that go out in October are based. The tax commissioner’s office has been a great help in the process, he added.
“They’ve helped, and we’ve had a lot of discussion between the two offices. They work really well with us, anything we’ve needed they’ve opened their doors. Anything we’ve needed they’ve been really good,” Glisson said. “Jeff, you can quote me on that, he’s very helpful.”
Determining the value of each property’s new base year is a complicated process, according to tax specialists Phyllis Jackson and Lisa Bunkley, and some who had exemptions in the past may no longer qualify.
“It’s an honor system and if you don’t work it, don’t watch it, that’s going to change whether or not you’re eligible for a homestead exemption,” Chapman said.
If someone no longer qualifies but has continued to benefit from an exemption, they may be required to cover the difference.
“If some lose their eligibility, they may have to pay back the difference between what they paid in property taxes and what they should have paid without the exemption,” Bunkley said.
Glynn County Commissioners approved $85,000 to pay for personnel and supplies for the task. So far, the appraiser’s office has worked through roughly 6,500 of about 17,142 properties with homestead exemptions, Glisson explained.