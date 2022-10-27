Gerry Mize, retirement community activity director for Magnolia Manor, said the attraction organically grew from a few residents putting up their own before Halloween.

“That evolved into Scarecrow Alley, this is the sixth year it’s been going on,” Mize said. “It’s a fun place for people to come and do stuff with their kids.”

More from this section

New map clarifies roads for golf carts

New map clarifies roads for golf carts

Glynn County has released a color-coded map of roads on St. Simons Island that will enable owners of low-speed and personal transportation vehicles to determine whether it’s legal to drive on them.