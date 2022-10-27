Gerry Mize, retirement community activity director for Magnolia Manor, said the attraction organically grew from a few residents putting up their own before Halloween.
“That evolved into Scarecrow Alley, this is the sixth year it’s been going on,” Mize said. “It’s a fun place for people to come and do stuff with their kids.”
The agricultural icons are decorated or dressed up in a variety of flair, from popular characters like the Minions and Superman to some originals like an operating room of doctors and nurses, a gaggle of kids, a group of seniors or the invisible scarecrow.
This year there’s an “Old Man and the Sea” scarecrow, a Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head and, a returning favorite, Mary Poppins, who can be found flying high at different spots every year.
“Sometimes it depends on what’s going on in the world at the time, like the hurricane scarecrow,” Mize said. “It depends on the year, who’s creating and what their inspiration is.”
In the six years since Scarecrow alley became a formal event, the staff and residents have turned it into a big to-do. The employees get into a competitive mood and try to top the rest, while the residents just enjoy watching the show more than anything, he said.
“It’s some friendly competition to see who’s going to get the better scarecrow, it’s more bragging rights than anything — the nursing home versus the retirement area,” Mize said. “Some are elaborate and some are not so much, but it’s a fun thing for them to do and enjoy.”
It’s been fun to watch the community reaction as well, Mize said. One of the local schoolteachers gave their students an assignment to count the scarecrows as a way to reinforce their early math education.
Scarecrow Alley is open to the public every day through Tuesday until 10 p.m. at night, when the automatic lights turn off.
After Tuesday, the scarecrows come down and the staff will begin setting up for the Light the Night event, which is scheduled for Dec. 6 and will feature thousands of Christmas lights.
Magnolia Manor plans to kick off the Christmas season right with a full slate of seasonal entertainment and activities.
“This is the first year (since the COVID-19 pandemic) we’ll be able to have people on the streets and have a program as such,” Mize said.