A sign that reads “Home Sweet Home” hangs on the shelter wall, placed there by residents who’ve found family and peace during their brief crossing of paths.
It’s among the decor in a quiet, mostly nondescript shelter for homeless men on Hwy. 341.
The shelter typically remains empty throughout the day, as those who reside there are required to have jobs and will usually be at work. Most leave early each morning, sometimes on the Sea Island Company transport bus for employees. Others bike or walk to jobs closer by.
The strumming of a guitar played by one resident with a musical talent often floats through the space. He also sings and plays the harmonica on occasion.
The shelter is divided into two rooms with seven beds and a communal space, where residents sometimes share a meal or play a board game. Occasionally they light up the grill out back.
“We call ourselves a transitional men’s work program versus a shelter, because our guys are required to work,” said Donna Howard, a co-founder of Saved By Grace, a local nonprofit serving the homeless. “They are required to attend recovery meetings. They are required to be in by curfew.”
Howard oversees the shelter program that Saved By Grace offers, which can serve up to 14 men at one time. The program is rooted in promoting structure, stability and respect, Howard said.
It’s among the many ways Saved By Grace is able to aid homeless individuals who are seeking stability and permanent housing.
Maria Gamble, co-founder, oversees the walk-in services that Saved By Grace provides. These services includes showers, laundry and assistance in acquiring documents like IDs and birth certificates, applying for jobs and seeking housing.
Walk-ins are permitted to stay for one hour each day and cannot loiter on the premises, Gamble said.
The goal is to create an environment that is calm, offering a respite from the chaos out in the world that many homeless individuals experience.
“We will always strive to maintain a sense of calm in our building,” Gamble said.
That type of environment is what Gamble and Howard plan to create in their new location, which Saved By Grace will move into by the end of the year.
Its lease at the Rhema Community Church location is up Dec. 31, and the nonprofit has secured a couple of potential locations to move its operation.
“With the new space, which will be larger, I think we’ll be able to accommodate more easily,” Gamble said. “Hopefully in our new spot we’ll have more than one shower so we can get people through more quickly. Our traffic out here has continued to increase, and we’re seeing a lot of new people.”
Since the temporary closure April 22 of The Well, a daytime hospitality center that serves the homeless in downtown Brunswick, Saved By Grace has worked with a local church to bring former Well guests to their site for showers three times a week.
The city of Brunswick closed The Well following several violent incidents allegedly perpetrated by homeless individuals in the downtown area earlier this year.
Along with the increase in foot traffic to Saved By Grace’s location, Gamble and Howard have noted that more people who seek their services live in their cars. Many are single mothers living in vehicles with their children, they said.
“The need is never ending,” Gamble said.
Gamble and Howard are looking beyond their upcoming move to what may be accomplished even further in the future. They hope to work with the City of Brunswick to eventually bring some kind of service into the city limits, where the needs of the homeless are the greatest. Their next location will not be in the city.
They also hope to partner with agencies like Safe Harbor Children’s Center to open a family shelter in Glynn County, which the area significantly needs, Howard said.
No family shelter currently exists in the county, which means that homeless individuals with children must be separated when seeking shelter.
“As it is now, if we have a family come up … we’d have to go to Salvation Army, and they would have to make the choice to let the kids go to Zach’s Place, which is phenomenal, but the family unit would not be housed together because there’s no access to a family shelter here,” Howard said.
Housing costs only continue to rise, Gamble added, along with the cost of living, which increases the barriers homeless families or invidious face as they try to find stable housing.
“The need is going to continue to grow, and a family shelter will help alleviate some of that,” she said.
Saved By Grace partners with Hello Goodbuy in a voucher program through which people can donate items to Hello Goodbuy’s store and mention Saved By Grace. The assigned dollar value given to those items will become a store credit for Saved By Grace’s clients who come to the store to purchase items for their new homes.
More than 500 people have stayed in the shelter at Saved By Grace since it opened in December 2019. Saved By Grace has also helped more than 130 people attain stable housing, with support from partners like Safe Harbor and Gateway Behavioral Health.
Shelter residents are required to read and agree to about five pages of rules that mostly amount to one idea — be respectful.
“The No. 1 rule listed on the top of every thing is respect,” Howard said. “Respect for yourself, respect for us, respect for everybody in that room.”
A house manager is on-site after hours in case any complications arise.
Shelter residents are able to stay for free for the first 30 days, after which they begin to pay $125 per week as rent. They’re able to live there for four months.
“That first 30 days, we help them get a job, and then after day 30 they enter the pay-to-stay program,” Howard said.
This structure allows the men to begin saving money and find permanent housing.
Sea Island Company has worked closely with Saved By Grace to provide employment opportunities and to offer transportation from the shelter to their job on the island. Saved By Grace is seeking additional employment partners to help connect shelter residents and other clients with job opportunities.
As Saved By Grace looks toward its upcoming move to a new location, the nonprofit is seeking financial support and volunteers to support its growing operation.
“We need funds,” Gamble said. “Either of the two locations that we have determined will require money to renovate and purchase. People can donate through our website, they can write a check or they can use PayPal.”
Anyone wishing to donate specifically to the building fund is asked to make that notation on the donation.
Howard and Gamble said they look forward to the upcoming changes, but they are intent on maintaining their mission to provide a safe space for those seeking Saved By Grace’s services. They’ve helped thousands so far and plan to help many more.
Howard recalls sitting at the shelter office on a recent evening and hearing shouts through the wall. It turned out that a resident had just informed his roommates that he’d secured housing and would soon move out.
Howard could hear them praying together and offering congratulations.
“It was like church in there,” she said. “They had developed a sense of family within this room with this guy, and he was moving forward, he was getting his daughter back, he was accomplishing his goal.”