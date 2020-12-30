Four years ago, Donna Howard and Maria Gamble were spending their evenings and weekends driving around the county in a vehicle loaded down with items like blankets, food, coats and camping gear.
They sought out the area’s homeless, slowly building trust with individuals by bringing them supplies and listening to their stories.
Today, the two women, who helped found the nonprofit Saved By Grace in 2016 with the goal of helping the local homeless, are offering their services from a long-dreamed-for shelter, located at 186 Cornerstone Drive in Brunswick.
While they may no longer be doing their work from Howard’s car, their core mission has not changed. Saved By Grace aims to offer aid to those who are homeless, changing lives one person at a time.
“We just had a dream,” said Howard, reminiscing during a recent Thanksgiving event hosted for the nonprofit’s clients. The event also served as a celebration of Saved By Grace’s four-year anniversary. “And here we are, thankfully. We also wanted a shelter, and here we are. The only thing we lack is…really nothing. Just the ability to be here full time, both of us, so we can do what we do serving full-time.”
Saved By Grace has steadily seen its reach and its client base grow in the last four years, thanks to both Howard and Gamble’s dedication as well as support from the community through donations and volunteer hours.
The nonprofit partnered in December 2019 with Rhema Community Church to open its shelter, which offers 14 beds, laundry services, access to food and a shower and more.
“We have so much support out here, and everything’s just fallen into place,” Howard said.
Saved By Grace hosted a potluck Thanksgiving lunch for its clients in November, and throughout December collected gifts for clients, who were asked to list five things they wanted or needed so the nonprofit could seek donations.
Most lists, though, included small requests like a trip to a nail salon or new pairs of socks or shoes.
One person’s list had nothing that could be purchased, asking instead for wishes like “peace of mind” and “to be prayed for.”
“It was nothing that you would be able to buy in a store,” Gamble said.
Saved By Grace relies on the community’s support to continue its work. Ongoing needs the nonprofit has — especially at this time of year — include food donations, shoe donations and work opportunities for clients. Volunteers are also always needed.
“We are always looking for more volunteers,” Gamble said.
Saved By Grace’s services may have grown, but the nonprofit’s founders continue to think of their work in terms of how each individual person’s life can be changed for the better.
“What we do is not easy, and I’m sure you guys know each day is a challenge,” Howard told the group at the Thanksgiving event. “We want you guys to know that we love you. We love you so very much.”
Every person’s story matters, she said.
“We take what you’re going through home with us,” Howard said. “We worry about you. We pray for you. We talk about you guys all the time. We try to find a solution for how to deal with what you’re going through. Just know that you are heavy on our hearts at all times.”