Oceana will host a virtual Save the Right Whales briefing and rally Tuesday that will prepare those interested in speaking out for the protection of the North Atlantic right whale to participate in NOAA’s upcoming federal comment period.
Hearings are planned for Feb. 16-24 and offer an opportunity for stakeholders to take action for the whales and save a species on the brink of extinction.
The rally will begin via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and will include background information on the whales, details about policy solutions, a workshop on how to take actions and a chance to connect with mentors who can work with people wishing to provide oral testimony at the federal hearings this month.
“We’ll be able to share updates about North Atlantic right whales, so that would be their current status say over the last three years — what’s happened to the population, why it’s happening and what we know at this point,” said Paulita Bennett-Martin, Oceana’s field representative for Georgia campaigns. “And then we’ll also be able to detail some of the policy choices that we think would be good options moving forward.”
North Atlantic right whales are currently in their calving season, which takes place off of the coasts of Georgia and Florida. At least 13 female North Atlantic right whales and their calves has been spotted so far this season.
An entangled whale was recently spotted off Georgia’s coast. A team from the state’s Department of Natural Resources attempted to disentangle and place a tracker on the whale, but conditions were not in the team’s favor.
This upcoming federal rule-making period is focused on fisheries. During the rally, speakers will detail what the challenges are and what policies could protect the whales.
They’ll also offer information on how to take action.
“It’s very convoluted, if you look at the federal websites a lot of times, which hearing am I supposed to be attending, etc.” Bennett-Martin said. “So we’ll walk everyone through and offer help if anybody has questions about either creating a comment of their own or about writing a testimonial.”
Staff at Oceana often hear the same question from members of the public: What can I do to support better protections for the North Atlantic right whale? This event aims to help people voice their concerns and speak out for the endangered whale species, Bennett-Martin said.
“These are public hearings that NOAA hosts,” she said. “And anyone from the public is considered a stakeholder. A lot of times when they’re working on these issues, they will say that ‘the stakeholders say this’ or ‘the stakeholders say that,’ in order to dictate what policy they adopt, like what regulations they adopt. This is our opportunity to say no, the stakeholders — us — say this.”
Mentors will be available to help write and rehearse testimonials.
“We’re basically just trying to offer as many tools as possible to make sure that we get as many voices from across the Atlantic speaking out on this,” Bennett-Martin said.
The recent whale entanglement near Georgia’s coast is emblematic, Bennett-Martin said, of why better protections are needed for this critically endangered species.
“I want people from Georgia to speak up because it’s often been the Northeast that’s a lot more vocal and involved in these processes,” she said. “… But the unique part about all this is that the whales come here to have their babies so their future relies on our area and on our voices as well. And we have just a huge reason I think to make sure that we have stronger protections for North Atlantic right whales.”
Those wishing to attend can register online at facebook.com/oceana/events or by emailing pbennett-martin@oceana.org.