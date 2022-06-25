Wearing a bright yellow tux paired with yellow sneakers and a yellow hat, Jesse Cole, owner of the Savannah Bananas baseball team, spoke to the Coastal Plains Charter High School’s leadership staff Friday morning.
Cole arrived equipped with banana puns and funny life stories to talk at the charter school’s summer leadership retreat on how to stand out as a night high school for non-traditional students. He encouraged everyone to reimagine what an experience can look like for a student to create one that is unforgettable.
“When people come to our games, we want them to say, ‘You wouldn’t believe.’ What if every day a student came in and said, ‘You wouldn’t believe what happened at school today,’” Cole said.
Throughout Cole’s talk, the leadership staff participated in fun activities, including a sing-off competition and a blindfolded dance-off. Two people also won Savannah Bananas underwear during a surprise giveaway.
Sandy Jones, the professional learning coordinator at Coastal Plains, said a planning committee was formed to make the summer retreat beneficial and fun.
“We are trying to reimagine what Coastal Plains Charter High School is,” Jones said. “Who better to come and present great ideas on how to look at things differently than Jesse Cole?”
Established in 2017, Coastal Plains Charter High School gives students a flexible, self-paced environment in which to earn a high school diploma. The school currently operates at 15 different locations across South Georgia with a total of 1,648 students.
“They (Savannah Bananas) focus on the fan experience. We want our students to experience success,” said Richard Rentz, Coastal Plains Charter High School superintendent. “It’s all about our students and we want to see them grow.”
Rentz said Cole did a great job talking to the staff. He said many of the things he has done with the Savannah Bananas can be done at the charter school.
To prepare for Cole’s arrival, the leadership staff read his book “Find Your Yellow Tux — How to Be Successful by Standing Out.” Kip McLeod, Valdosta site director, said he found Cole’s talk and book very motivating.
“I’m ashamed to say that I’m not a big reader, but I read this book in about three days. I just couldn’t get enough of it,” McLeod said.
When it was time for Cole to leave, the leadership staff took what they learned from his talk and began brainstorming new ideas to help create a fun and engaging environment for students.