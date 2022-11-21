Saturday voting to be considered at special-called meeting

The Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration will hold a special called meeting at 10:30 a.m. Monday to discuss Friday’s Fulton County Superior Court ruling regarding Saturday voting after the Thanksgiving holiday.

