Saturday voting to be considered at special-called meeting
The Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration will hold a special called meeting at 10:30 a.m. Monday to discuss Friday’s Fulton County Superior Court ruling regarding Saturday voting after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Until the ruling, Georgia counties could not hold early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. But now, it’s up to individual counties to make that decision on their own.
Chris Channell, the board’s director, said the state has not issued an order for all counties to have Saturday voting, the only Saturday it can be held before early voting for the runoff between Democratic U.S. Sen Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
Now, it will be up to the local board to decide if Glynn County wants to open the polls on Saturday for early voting.
Board members voted last week to set early voting from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Nov 28 through Dec. 2.
The board meets at 1815 Gloucester St. in the second-floor meeting room.