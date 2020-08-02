Not much has changed for Coastal Georgia as Isaias has weakened to a tropical storm.
As of 11 p.m. Saturday, Isaias was located 80 miles east/southeast of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., moving toward the northwest at 9 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The current forecast has Isaias strengthening back into a hurricane on Sunday as it hugs the eastern coast of Florida.
A tropical storm watch is in effect for the entire Georgia coast while a hurricane watch is in effect just offshore. There is a high risk of rip currents at all area beaches as well. A coastal flood advisory has also been issued with more than one foot of flooding predicted in areas that typically flood due to storm surge, according to a press release from Glynn County spokesperson Matthew Kent. The release urged residents to shelter in place as the storm passes.
The latest projection from the National Hurricane Center has tropical-storm force winds reaching the Georgia coast Sunday afternoon or evening. The current track has the storm passing offshore from the Georgia coast on Monday.
Ahead of Isaias passing by the Isles, the Coastal Health District announced Saturday night that it will suspend operations Monday. That means all district offices, county health departments and COVID-19 specimen collection sites will be closed. Anyone who had an appointment scheduled for Monday will have the chance to reschedule it. The COVID-19 Testing Call Center will also be closed.
The health district is expecting to reopen Tuesday with normal operating hours. The county release said any decision to close county or city facilities Monday would be determined as the storm approaches.