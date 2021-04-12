The Satilla River needs a new riverkeeper.
Laura Early has served as Satilla Riverkeeper and executive director of the Satilla RiverWatch Alliance the past four years. She is resigning to relocate with her family to North Carolina.
“We are grateful for Laura Early’s exemplary contributions during her four-year tenure as the Satilla Riverkeeper,” said board chair Jim Cottingham. “She has worked tirelessly and effectively to celebrate and protect the beautiful Satilla River. We are grateful that she will continue to assist the organization during the transition to new leadership.”
Early said she will continue on the job for several more months to help with the transition to new leadership.
“It is important to find a replacement in a timely manner because the Satilla River needs a dedicated, watchful eye to prevent harmful actions from slipping by while no one is looking,” Early said. “One of the most important functions of the Satilla Riverkeeper is letting the public know when there is something to be concerned about, something that could harm the Satilla River or local communities. From there, we can help organize the community, experts, and other stakeholders to have a positive impact for the environment.”
The biggest issues facing the river are instances of nonpoint source pollution, including runoff from roads, farm lands, timber operations, dysfunctional septic tanks, sedimentation from dirt roads and other earth moving activities, and the cumulative effects these stressors have on water quality, she said.
“We also constantly are dealing with illegal dumping and littering, and trash from stormwater making its way to the river,” she said.
Alex Kearns, chair of St. Marys EarthKeepers, praised Early’s job the past four years.
“Laura has done a stellar job and will be missed,” Kearns said. “It’s essential that a replacement be found quickly — someone who will protect the river with the same passion and expertise exhibited by Laura. These are, as always, challenging times for our rivers, and we need staunch defenders who will ensure their health.”
The search committee is chaired by Clay Montagueand is currently accepting applications to fill the position of Satilla Riverkeeper and executive director. The full job description and information on how to apply is available online at SatillaRiverkeeper.org/jobs.