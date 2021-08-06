The Pruitts were pleasantly surprised by the warm “welcome back” message they received at Satilla Marsh Elementary’s recent back-to-school celebration.
After a year in virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Phoebe and Kate Pruitt are entering first and third grade with some nervousness but plenty of excitement.
“This is really impressive,” said their mom, Kristina, looking around at the blow-up slide, rock climbing wall, vendor tents and DJ booth. “… It’s pumping us up.”
Satilla Marsh Elementary invited all of the school’s families to attend the event last weekend, ahead of the new school year, which begins Tuesday.
The event was one of the first that the school has been able to host for parents since the pandemic began, said Lauren Sapp, parent involvement coordinator at Satilla Marsh. It also served as a meet-and-greet opportunity with the school’s new principal, Dr. Charlie Frazier Jr.
“I’m ready for the year,” Sapp said. “I’m ready for parents’ and kids’ smiling faces and to put on more events like this throughout the year to connect us to the community.”
Frazier said he’s excited to see the energy of the back-to-school event carry into the new school year.
“This is a great community, great family, great learning environment, and our teachers here at Satilla really, really care,” he said. “It shows in the passion for their work. I couldn’t be happier to be joining the Sandpiper family.”
Numerous vendors and supporters came out for the event, including Glynn County 4H, Island Girl Cookies, Golden Isles ATA, First Tee of the Golden Isles, Southeast Georgia Health System, Sea Salt Healthy Kitchen and more.
Teachers of every grade level also set up tents with games and activities.
This kind of family and community engagement reinforces what educators do daily in school buildings, Frazier said.
“We want to make sure those core values are instilled, and we want to make sure our kids are equipped with the best knowledge to be successful in any area they choose,” he said. “We want to make sure we support that and continue to light that flame.”