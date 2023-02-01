A $4 million federal grant announced for state transportation will be used to replace the state ferry Annemarie, the older of the two ferries serving Sapelo Island.
The grant will be used by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to replace the diesel powered Annemarie with an electric-powered ferry.
When will the replacement be made? Not anytime soon.
“The engineering is expected to take six months and buildout about a year,” said Fred Hay Jr., Sapelo Island manager, Department of Natural Resources. “Those two things will begin once the grant administration is completed. Unfortunately, I don’t have experience with (Federal Highway Administration) funds and can’t say how long it will take us to get the money moving.”
The News initially reported the Katie Underwood, also diesel-powered, would be replaced with an electric version, but that is not the case.
“The M/V Annemarie will be replaced with the new ferry and the Katie will continue her service for many years to come,” Hay said.
The Annemarie began service in 1993 and will be 30 years old in May.
“That’s a little older than the average age of vessels in the U.S. ferry fleet,” Hay said..
The Katie Underwood began transporting visitors and guests from Meridian dock on the McIntosh County mainland to Sapelo Island in 2006.
The new ferry will be capable of carrying 149 passengers, the same as the Annemarie and Katie Underwood.
Ferry service to and from the barrier island operates three times daily Monday through Saturday but only twice on Sundays.
The service does not run on most state holidays. Schedules can be found online.
The round-trip fee is $5.
There are no roads or bridges to the barrier island.
The Federal Transit Authority announced funding for an electric ferry to service Sapelo Island last week. It is among 23 grants totaling $384.4 million awarded 11 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for electric or low-emitting craft.
Of the total awarded by the government, $285 million will go to the Alaska Marine Highway System.
The program is part of the Biden Administration’s plan to reduce transportation emissions to zero.