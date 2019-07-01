If you’re looking for a place to grab a juicy steak and a glass of fine bourbon, then make your way to the roundabout on St. Simons Island.
There, you’ll find Sapelo Crow, located at 1609 Frederica Road. Perfectly located in the middle of the island, the restaurant is the new local go-to for great steak, seafood and various southern fare.
Sapelo Crow’s rustic yet upscale interior and seating invokes a refined sense of quaintness that serves as the backdrop for any event, be it a date, a business lunch or a family celebration.
For 25 years, Archie Prince has worked in the restaurant scene around the island. He worked at the Coastal Kitchen restaurant on Marina Drive, just off the F.J. Torras Causeway, for 11 years before opening Sapelo Crow.
A graduate of the Culinary Institute of New Orleans, Prince said he knows southern cooking well. Along with southern, Prince said he also dabbles in Cajun Creole, French and, of course, island fare.
He and co-owner Mark Warren opened Sapelo Crow in October ahead of the busy restaurant seasons of spring and summer. The two also own Coastal Kitchen and Bubba Garcia’s in Redfern Village, not far from Sapelo Crow’s location.
Prince said that business has been excellent since opening, with the weekends being the most popular time for customers to come into the restaurant for lunch and dinner.
The name of the restaurant was inspired in part by its proximity to Sapelo Island, the ancestral home of the indigenous Gullah-Geechee. Prince said the inclusion of the crow in the name was a nod to the bird’s intelligent nature.
He cited a story he read about how crows in Japan would drop nuts in the street for cars to run over and make them easier to eat.
“It was easy to brand,” Prince said. “And it made a good logo.”
Customers come to Sapelo Crow for favorites such as the She Crab Bisque, made with lump and clay blue crab, crab roe and cream Sherry. Another hit item is the Grilled Berkshire Tomahawk Chop, served with stone ground grits, braised collards and bacon jam.
And of course, Sapelo Crow brands itself as “St. Simon’s Steak House,” so any one of the restaurant’s prime steaks will leave you satisfied and planning your next visit.
Prince said perhaps the biggest attraction of Sapelo Crow is their massive whisky and bourbon bar. He admits it’s hard to keep track of how many varieties of bourbon they serve, since they are adding new ones all the time.
Sapelo Crow is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. You can also stop by for happy hour between 4:30 and 6 p.m. and 9 to 10 p.m.