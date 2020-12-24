December is always a busy time of year for Santa Claus, but for 80-plus years he’s always made time in his schedule to visit St. Simons Island.
Neither rain, sleet, nor snow could stop the jolly old elf from stopping over tonight, but the COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated some changes to the terms of his visit.
“I need to stress this — this year there will be no stops due to our year-long friend COVID,” said fire department volunteer Chief Joe Combs.
Father Christmas will make his traditional tour around the island on a fire truck graciously provided by volunteer firefighters with Glynn County Fire Rescue, but he won’t be stopping along the way or handing out candy this year.
“With the COVID concerns going on, Santa won’t be visiting with the kids like he normally does, but we’re going to have a longer parade in an effort to hit some of the bigger neighborhoods,” said Andy Jones, a volunteer firefighter. “Santa has decided the best way to deal with that is to avoid it.”
This year, Jones said Santa wants to avoid drawing crowds to one area as much as possible to prevent the spread of the highly contagious respiratory disease.
“This is the first time in the years Santa has been visiting the island that we’ve had these issues,” Jones said. “The whole globe is dealing with them, and we’re doing the best we can.”
After stowing away his reindeer and sleigh in an undisclosed location, Santa will meet volunteer firefighters at the fire station on Demere Road at 5 p.m. this evening. Combs advised that the trip will be shorter than in past years.
“It is going to be much shorter time-wise,” Combs said. “It was not unusual in the past for us to get to some of these stops at 6:30 or 7 o’clock. This year we anticipate since we’re not stopping anywhere that the event will be over within an hour, hour and a half.”
From the fire department, with sirens on to give advance warning, he will take the regular route down Demere to the St. Simons Island Pier. Leaving the pier, Saint Nick will head north on Beachview Drive and Ocean Boulevard, take East Beach Causeway to Demere Road and then Old Demere Road.
A right onto Broadway Street and a left on Postell Drive will put him north on Frederica Road, after which Santa will visit Sea Palms, North and South Harrington roads, crossing over at Harrington Lane and The Commons at Frederica, then head back south through Saint Clair Estatesm, Glynn Haven, Harrison Pointe and Wymberly.
Back on Demere, Jones said Santa plans to stop in at Brockington Plantation and Oak Forest before heading back to the fire station.
“We’re not sure on any timing, it’s a lot different than what we’ve normally done,” Jones said.
More than anything, Jones said Santa wants everyone to have a happy and healthy Christmas and will do what he has to to make it happen, even if it means a little disappointment this year.
“I think it was either making these changes or canceling the event altogether,” Combs said.