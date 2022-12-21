Santa Claus will climb atop an old fire truck on Christmas Eve and make his annual tour of St. Simons Island. This year’s tour route will return to a pre-COVID route as Santa sticks to Demere, Frederica and other main roads.
The truck will pull out of Fire Station 2 at the island airport at 5 p.m. and travel to the Casino where Santa will greet children at the park. From there, he will travel back along Demere to the Shops at Demere for another meet-and-greet with children before heading north on Frederica Road to his final stop at Oglethorpe Elementary.
This year’s itinerary is a return to the pre-COVID map, one of the primary organizers said.
Because people couldn’t gather in groups, Santa rode the fire truck through a lot more neighborhoods so children could see him from parking lots along main roads and their driveways and lawns.
He has no specific time for the second and third stops because that depends on how long each stop takes.
Another difference this year is the weather. After a series of relatively mild if not outright balmy Christmas Eves, the National Weather Service says the overnight lows Saturday will bottom out in the mid-20s after a high of 39 degrees.
Riding on top of a fire truck in that sort of chill should not be a problem for someone who numerous sources say lives at the North Pole. The wet cold of Coastal Georgia, however, has a way of cutting through whatever you’re wearing.
Santa said he’ll depend on “a lot of layers’’ not to be confused with three French hens.