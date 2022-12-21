Santa Claus will climb atop an old fire truck on Christmas Eve and make his annual tour of St. Simons Island. This year’s tour route will return to a pre-COVID route as Santa sticks to Demere, Frederica and other main roads.

The truck will pull out of Fire Station 2 at the island airport at 5 p.m. and travel to the Casino where Santa will greet children at the park. From there, he will travel back along Demere to the Shops at Demere for another meet-and-greet with children before heading north on Frederica Road to his final stop at Oglethorpe Elementary.

Revolutionary War veterans honored

Members of the Marshes of Glynn Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution laid Christmas wreaths Monday at the graves of some of Glynn County's — and America's — oldest veterans.

Shrimp company proud of its local ties

Everyone knows that fresh is best, and that's why purchasing shrimp, fish and other seafood from a retail market like the one at Anchored Shrimp is a great idea. The company specializes in Wild Georgia Shrimp, which is the cream of the crop.