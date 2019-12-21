Well, boys and girls, I tried my best.
But Joe Combs is not talking. The best kept secret in all of the Golden Isles is safe with him.
C’mon, Joe, I pressed. You can tell me. Off the record?
“Nice try,” Joe shot back. “I’m not falling for that. And I am not saying.”
In fact, Joe is not divulging anything that everyone on St. Simons Island does not already know. That’s right, Santa Claus is coming. No scoop there. Heck, this story is nearly 80 years old.
That’s right, y’all. The island’s very special Christmas tradition dates back to 1940. We are not talking about Santa’s regular Christmas agenda, that late-late global gig he does the night before Christmas to deliver the goods to all the girls and boys worldwide. No, this is a special stopover, unique to St. Simons. Come Tuesday evening, Santa will make an advanced appearance.
It starts at 5 p.m. at the oceanfront Casino at Postell Park, 232 Ocean Blvd. It has always started there. Island native Jo Mason remembers it well. Back in the late 1940s and 50s, she and other children would be inside the Casino’s theater enjoying a holiday matinee on Christmas Eve.
“We would go in and watch cartoons and when we came out, there was a Christmas tree and Santa Claus was waiting on us,” Mason told The News back in 2015. “This has always meant Christmas was here.”
This all started with a group of very caring island ladies. The St. Simons Civinettes also had some important North Pole connections. Must have. How else could they spring Santa’s surprise St. Simons visit on all those girls and boys coming out of the theater?
“He only went to the Casino back then,” Mason recalled.
Then, sometime in the 1950s, the Glynn County Fire Department got in on the production. They created a sort of Santa Claus clause, thereby allowing the jolly old elf to hitch a ride on a county fire truck. That way he could visit even more children and make more stops on the island.
That is how Joe got involved, 26 years ago. “I joined the Volunteers Fire Fighters in ‘93, and I’ve been doing it every year since,” Joe said. “It’s just a great tradition.”
But Joe has been an islander since he was 10 years old, so he has been part of the Christmas tradition long before he was allowed inside the inner Santa sanctum. “Oh, yes, it was always exciting,” said Joe, who is now chief of the county’s volunteer firefighting force.
Just ask Buff Leavy, president of Brunswick News Publishing Co. Buff’s eyes lit up Friday when I asked him about Santa’s annual island hop. “Dude, I grew up on that!” he said. “Santa’s visit was a huge part of growing up here. A huge part!”
And it still is. Buff and his extended family will gather Christmas Eve at the family homestead on Frederica Road, which is now occupied by his sister, Jan Bone. And they will all be out front, young and old, to wave as Santa rides by.
“It’s a family tradition,” Leavy said. “Santa always goes past our house.”
Chances are good that Joe will be in the driver’s seat when Santa passes the Leavy house. “You never know, I might be driving the old fire truck,” Joe said.
That would be the volunteer fire department’s open cockpit 1951 Chevrolet fire truck. With his trademark sleigh and reindeer gig already loaded down with a world of of joy, Santa relies on the Joe and his crew to provide transportation for the island visit.
After meeting with children at the Casino, Santa’s entourage will head to the Shops at Demere, 2467 Demere Road, for his next visit. From there Santa will make stops at the shopping plaza at Frederica Road and Atlantic Drive, then finish up with a visit to children at First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road.
At each stop, children who meet Santa also will be given a stocking stuffed with goodies. And there is no Christmas magic involved in the appearance of these stockings. They are the result of the diligent efforts of the Civinettes. On Christmas Eve eve, that’s Monday, the ladies will gather at the county fire station near the airport on Demere Road. There they will stuff each stocking with tender loving care and affection. All 500 of them.
“We all meet at the fire department,” said Susan Alexander, President of the Civinettes. “We have an assembly line, and we keep going until we have all of them ready.”
The Civinettes also sell cookbooks and vintage island maps throughout the year to raise money for Santa’s visit, Susan said. Additionally, island merchants contribute to the effort.
And each year on Christmas Eve, Susan is reminded why she has happily been a part of this event for the past 15 years.
“The children are just so adorable,” said Susan. “To see how much those children all look forward to it makes it all worthwhile.”
Meanwhile, somewhere out there on the island, history’s most famous toy stash will be held for safekeeping until Santa’s annual St. Simons sojourn is complete. Joe knows. But he’s not talking.
“We keep Santa’s his sleigh and reindeer at an undisclosed location while he’s visiting,” Joe said. “It’s very hush-hush. And when he’s done here, he goes back to his sleigh and gets on with the rest of his trip. It is special.”
I thought perhaps Susan might be more forthcoming with the rest of the Santa’s St. Simons story. Northing doing.
“We can’t tell our secrets,” she chided me. “You’ll all just have to come out and see him.”
Oh, well. Merry Christmas, y’all.