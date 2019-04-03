There is good news and bad news about the scheduled visits by two tall ships to the Brunswick Landing Marina this month.
The Nao Santa Maria, originally scheduled to arrive on April 8 for a weeklong stay at the marina, won’t arrive until April 16, the same day as the Privateer Lynx Tall Ship sails into Brunswick. The public will have an added incentive to visit the marina, because they will be able to tour both ships in one visit.
The Nao Santa Maria left Key West last week for Brunswick, when high winds and seas forced the ship to stop in Cape Canaveral for safety, according to an email to The News. The ship tried to continue its journey into strong headwinds but was forced to return to Cape Canaveral because of mechanical issues.
The ship will remain at the Brunswick marina until April 21 and will be anchored at Dock. No. 1 next to the Lynx.
The Nao Santa Maria was built in Spain in 2017 by the Nao Victoria Foundation. The ship crossed the Atlantic and is making its first visit to the United States, with Brunswick being the only stop in Georgia. After it leaves the Golden Isles, the ship will sail to St. Augustine. Later this year, the Santa Maria will make an appearance in the Great Lakes for the 2019 Tall Ship Festival.
The ship will host self-guided tours of the ship’s five different decks from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to give visitors an idea of what it was like to sail aboard the Santa Maria more than 500 years ago.
Tickets cost $10 for people ages 11 and older, $5 for children 5 to 10 years old and are free for children ages 4 and younger.
The Lynx, an interpretation of the a privateer built in 1812, is described as a living museum created to educate people about American history.
Free deck tours and an educational program will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Lynx.
Public sailings lasting two and a half hours aboard the Lynx will also be offered. Ticket for the public sailings from 3-5:30 p.m. cost $55 for adults and $25 for youth under 16 years old. Ticket prices for the sailing from 6-8:30 p.m. are $65. Tickets are selling fast and are expected to sell out before the Lynx arrives, organizers said.
Please email stmarystallshipalliance@gmail.com or call 803-372-4009 for tickets or more information.