On Christmas Eve, Santa loads up his sleigh at the North Pole and heads south, or so we tell our children.
At least one Santa puts his luggage in an SUV in Florida and heads north. The resemblance is so striking, if I didn’t know better I’d swear it’s Georgia McManus.
McManus retired years ago and moved to Salt Springs, a settlement between Ocala and Palatka that’s neither northern nor polar. Sitting close to Lake George in the Ocala National Forest, it’s so small it doesn’t even merit a caution light.
Actually, McManus was Santa before he left, and he comes back to familiar chimneys each year.
It started in 1976 and ‘77 when he dressed up in a Santa Clause suit and walked around his neighborhood in Satilla Shores. His neighbor George Metz, a former and always Marine, saw him and asked if he would play Santa at a Toys for Tots event. He agreed to start in 1978 and is now in his 41st year as the jolly old elf. That’s slightly more than half his life as he closes in on 80. Indeed, he looks more elfin that most mall Satans with his hair and beard, both now naturally white, and his kind nature.
He got into Brunswick about two weeks before Christmas to begin visits to schools, banks and other places that need a Santa as close to the real thing as possible.
He came to town with Peggy, his wife who doesn’t play the part of Mrs. Claus. Watching from the back of the room at Noah’s Ark preschool, she’s probably seen her husband make more children cry than a pediatrician on vaccination days.
But he knows how to deal with toddler angst.
“He knows how to handle them, how to calm them down,’’ she said.
Not always, and that’s something McManus wants parents to learn: If a child is afraid, don’t force the terrorized tot, red-faced and screaming, onto Santa’s lap.
“When they’re 2 or 3, you try everything in the book, you’re not going to get them to come up there,’’ he said. “If they don’t want to do it, wait ‘til next year.”
He recalls emptying his bag of calming tricks up on one little girl, and she still looked at him like whatever that thing is that goes bump in the night. So he gave her a candy cane and asked for a high-five. He likes those palm-slapping exchanges because most kids are familiar with themb and they aren’t threatening.
“She wouldn’t even give me a high-five,’’ McManus said. “I said, ‘OK. Bye-Bye.’ She opened her arms and gave me a hug.”
McManus stresses the child isn’t the only one who suffers from a forced encounter because poor Santa is getting kicked in the shins as the child flails to escape to the safety of mom’s arms.
Unlike most Santas, he lets the kids ask questions, and George has plausible answers.
A little girl named Naomi at Noah’s Ark pre-school asked what his reindeer eat.
“My reindeer, they like carrots and they like apples, and we have hay and barley up there at the North Pole,’’ he said, “but they really like carrots.”
The next child asked, how’s Rudolf?
“Rudolf’s fine, and I’ll tell him you asked,” he said.
Well where are the reindeer?
“I thought you’d never ask. At the North Pole resting, getting ready for the big night.”
You can’t expect reindeer to do all the work.
“I have a helicopter. I have jets. I flew to the Brunswick airport where a red Nissan Rogue waited. It brought me here,’’ he said.
There was a red Rogue in the parking lot with a Florida license plate that reads, “SANTA GM.”
Before he took Christmas gift requests or gave any of those credible answers, McManus told the Christmas story, the real one, about how Jesus was born a long time ago in a stable. That was before federal regulations on cribs, so Mary and Joseph laid their child in a manger. Jesus came on that night to save us all, he said.
“Santa Claus is the spirit of Christmas, the spirit of giving,’’ he said. “We don’t celebrate Santa. We celebrate baby Jesus.”
He tells that story no matter the audience. He knows there are court judgements that say it’s fine to act out the happy falsehood of a mythical Santa but wrong to tell them the true story of Jesus.
“If they ever tell me I can’t, they’ll have to find another Santa,’’ he said.
It’s doubtful they would find one who knows all the answers.
A little girl about 4 asked, “What do you want for Christmas?”
It was something he probably asks for every year but, so far, it hasn’t been delivered.
“That everyone would be at peace, and everybody would love one another,’’ he said.
In other words, peace and goodwill on earth. It’s coming, but Santa won’t be the one who brings it.