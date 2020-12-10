Two weeks before Christmas, St. Nick will appear;
But don’t look to skies for a sleigh or reindeer.
He’s coming to the island, with a harbor pilot to steer;
Yes, it’s Christmas on St. Simons and it happens at the pier.
That is right, kids, Santa Claus is coming once again to the Pier Village on St. Simons Island this Saturday afternoon, keeping alive a tradition that stretches back 30 years or more, said Trish Wooten of St. Simons Bait and Tackle.
As always, Santa will arrive at the pier via harbor pilot boat. The Jolly Old Elf in the red suit and the long white beard will arrive at 2:30 p.m.
Adding a new twist to the Christmas tradition this year, Santa’s arrival will be preceded by a festive golf cart parade through the pier village, Wooton said. The parade begins at 1 p.m. and there is still room for more entries, Wooten said.
In keeping with COVID-19 precautions, children and parents this year will be introduced to “social distance Santa,” Wooten said. Santa will take a seat on a bench and each youngster can tell him their special Christmas wishes from a chair parked 6 feet away, Wooten said.
“We’ll just make do with a social distance Santa this year,” Wooten said. “But it’s just such a cool tradition, to see Santa Claus come in on a harbor pilot boat, and to see the kids get so excited to watch him come in.”
During Santa’s visit and along the parade route, youngsters and grownups alike are asked to practice social distancing, Wooten said. Masks are welcome.
The parade starts at 1 p.m. More than 50 entrants in the golf cart parade have already expressed a commitment, Wooten said. The parade route will proceed down Mallery Street in the Village to the pier; it will circle around and hang a right onto Beachview Drive, then circle through the Casino parking lot.
A donation of a blanket for the homeless or a throw for animal shelters is requested for entry in the golf cart parade.
“Decorate your golf cart and come on down,” Wooten said. “Join the parade or come out and see the parade – be a part of the fun.”
Also Saturday, a tree-lighting of a large Christmas tree donated by Ace Garden Center will take place at adjacent Neptune Park.
Santa’s waterborne visit to the island goes back many years, Wooten said. It was started long ago by the late Tim Matthews, proprietor of Frederica Station. Wooten began organizing Santa’s visit after Matthews passed in 2015.
It is an island tradition worth preserving, she said.
“Tim started the pilot boat Santa Claus visit, and then it just sort of fell in my lap,” Wooten said. “We’re just continuing the tradition. It’s been going on for over 30 years, maybe 40 years. It’s just a special Christmas tradition with its own island flair.”
For information about the golf cart parade, call Wooten at St. Simons Bait and Tackle at 912-634-1888.