Editor’s note: This sample ballot is an aggregate of the various sample ballots voters will see at their precincts. Ballots vary according to district. Visit www.glynncounty.org/2013/Sample-Ballots to view the sample ballot for your district.
For President
Donald Trump (R)(I)
Michael Bennett (D)
Joseph R. Biden (D)
Pete Buttigieg (D)
John K. Delaney (D)
Tulsi Gabbard (D)
Amy Klobuchar (D)
Deval Patrick (D)
Bernie Sanders (D)
Tom Steyer (D)
Elizabeth Warren (D)
Andrew Yang (D)
For United States Senate
David Perdue (R)(I)
Sarah Riggs Amico (D)
Marckeith DeJesus (D)
James Knox (D)
Tricia Carpenter McCracken (D)
Jon Osoff (D)
Maya Dillard Smith (D)
Teresa Pike Tomlinson (D)
For First District U.S. Representative
Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R)(I)
Danny Merritt (R)
Ken Yasger (R)
Joyce Marie Griggs (D)
Lisa M. Ring (D)
Barbara Seidman (D)
For Public Service Commissioner
(to succeed Jason Shaw)
Jason Shaw (R)(I)
Robert G. Bryant (D)
For Public Service Commissioner
(to succeed Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr.)
Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. (R)(I)
Daniel Beckham (D)
John Noel (D)
For State Senator From District
Sheila McNeill (R)
David Sharpe (R)
Cody Smith (R)
For State Representative in the General Assembly from 167th District
Buddy Deloach (R)
Jeff Jones (R)(I)
For State Representative in the General Assembly from 179th District
Don Hogan (R)(I)
Julie Jordan
For District Attorney of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit
Jackie Johnson (R)(I)
For Judge of the Probate Court
Debra Godwin Duncan (R)(I)
For Clerk of Superior Court
Ronald M. “Ron” Adams (R)(I)
For Sheriff
E. Neal Jump (R)(I)
For Tax Commissioner
Jeff Chapman (R)(I)
Utrina “Trina” Rankin (D)
For Surveyor
C. Teeple Hill (R)
For Coroner
Mark Neu (R)(I)
For Chief Magistrate
Wallace Harrell (R)(I)
For County Commissioner At Large Post 2
Bo Clark (R)
Bob Coleman (R)(I)
Walter Rafolski (R)
Fred Griffith (D)
Taylor Ritz (D)
For County Commissioner District 1
Michael Floyd Browning (R)(I)
Samuel Tostensen (R)
For County Commissioner District 2
Cap Fendig (R)
Mike Haugen (R)
Julian “Puddy” Smith (D)
For County Commissioner District 5
• Allen Booker (D)(I)
For County Board of Education At Large Post 2
Jerry A. Mancil (R)(I)
Regina H. Johnson (D)
For County Board of Education District 1
Marcus Edgy (R)(I)
For County Board of Education District 3
John Madala (R)(I)
For County Board of Education District 5
• Audrey Gibbons (D)
Republican Party Questions
(Yes or No)
Should Georgia lawmakers expand educational options by allowing a student’s state education dollars to follow to the school that best fits their needs, whether that is public, private, magnet, charter, virtual or homeschool?
Should voting in the Republican Primary be limited to voters who have registered as Republicans?
Should candidates for board of education be required to declare their political party?
Should Glynn County become a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County?
Does the federal government have the responsibility to build the border wall?
Do you support private health insurance?
Should the state dictate the structure of the county government?
Democratic Party Questions
(Yes or No)
Should Georgians work to stop climate change and listen to the scientific community, which recommends immediate action to combat this serious threat to our planet?
Should Georgia enact basic standards to protect our environment from wasteful plastic items that pollute our state?
Should every eligible Georgian be allowed to register to vote on Election Day to make sure everyone can exercise their right to vote?
Should Georgia take partisanship out of the redistricting process and have an independent commission draw district lines instead of politicians?
Should our criminal justice system end the discriminatory cash bail system that allows the wealthy to buy their way out of jail while disadvantaging lower-income Georgians?
Should every Georgia that has served their sentence for a crime they committed be allowed to have their voting rights restored?
Do you think our state and local government should combat climate change and sea level rise?
Should Glynn County have one day of Sunday voting during the early voting period?
Do you support guaranteed pre-k education for all children?
Nonpartisian Elections
For Justice, Supreme Court of Georgia
(To succeed Charlie Bethel)
Elizabeth “Beth” Beskin
Charlie Bethel (I)
For Justice, Supreme Court of Georgia
(To succeed Sarah Hawkins Warren)
Hal Moroz
Sarah Hawkins Warren (I)
For Judge, Court of Appeals of Georgia
(To succeed Trenton “Trent” Brown III)
• Trenton “Trent” Brown III (I)
For Judge, Court of Appeals of Georgia
(To succeed Christian Coomer)
Christian Coomer (I)
For Judge, Court of Appeals of Georgia
(To succeed Sarah Doyle)
Sarah Doyle (I)
For Judge, Court of Appeals of Georgia
(To succeed Elizabeth Dallas Gobeil)
Elizabeth Dallas Gobeil (I)
For Judge, Court of Appeals of Georgia
(To succeed David Todd Markle)
David Todd Markle (I)
For Judge, Court of Appeals of Georgia
(To succeed Carla McMillian)
Carla McMillian (I)
For Judge, Superior Court of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit
(To succeed Bert Guy)
Bert Guy (I)
For Judge, Superior Court of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit
(To succeed Anthony L. Harrison)
Anthony L. Harrison (I)
For Judge, Superior Court of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit
(To succeed Stephen D. Kelley)
Stephen D. Kelley (I)
For Judge, Superior Court of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit
(To succeed Stephen G. Scarlett)
Stephen G. Scarlett (I)
For Judge of State Court of Glynn County
Bart Altman (I)
For Clerk of State Court of Glynn County
Brenda Moody Boone-Cove (I)
For Solicitor of State Court of Glynn County
Maria Lugue (I)
Nonpartisan Special Election
For Joint Water and Sewer Commission At Large Post 1
Chad Strickland