Operation Christmas Child is still months away, but back-to-school sales are the perfect time to start gathering up school supplies for the annual charity drive.

The ask from Samaritan’s Purse is simple: Pack a shoebox with small gifts from hygiene items to clothing, school supplies and toys. Every year, local churches and businesses collect the gift-filled shoeboxes, and Samaritan’s Purse picks them up and delivers them to children in more than 100 countries.

Ritz Theater to host art teacher exhibit this Friday

The walls of the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick are presently adorned with the work of recently retired Brunswick High School art teacher Tamara Daughtry, but they’ll be covered with art by other Glynn County art teachers when the Ritz Theater opens for First Friday this week.

