Salvors replace chain, plan to forge ahead on final cut

With the final cut into what remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray more than halfway complete, salvors paused work Tuesday night in the St. Simons Sound to replace the cutting chain, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
The VB 10,000 crane vessel had pulled the massive chain through several hundred cutting cycles by the time salvage experts with T&T Salvage stopped work sometime between 7 and 8 p.m. Tuesday to put on a new cutting chain, Himes said.
After slower-than-desired progress Monday and throughout the day Tuesday, Salvors were looking at tightening the chain’s tension when the decision was made to put in an entirely new chain, he said.
A tugboat delivered the chain Wednesday afternoon and work began immediately to make the switch, Himes said. Cutting will recommence as soon as the chain is back in place, Himes said.
“They’ve had about 800 cycles on that chain, so they’re swapping in a new chain,” he said. “They’re also going to tighten the chain up a little more, to get a little more upward force. As soon as the new chain is cycled in, they’ll go right back to work.”
The VB 10,000 crane vessel is on its seventh and final cut, powering the cutting chain to divide the remaining 154 feet of the half-submerged shipwreck into the last two pieces for removal from the sound. The cut to separate Section 4 from Section 5 began Aug. 23. Upon completion of the cut, the VB 10,000 will hoist each section from the sound and place it upon the deck of a dry dock barge for removal from the sound.
Section 4 is about 80 feet long and weighs an estimated 4,909 metric tons; Section 5 is about 74 feet long and weighs an estimated 3,800 metric tons. It has been nearly two years since the 656-foot-long Golden Ray capsized Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
The VB 10,000 began operations in November to cut the Golden Ray into eight sections. Built to dismantle oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, the crane vessel employs a system of winches, wire rigging and pulleys to power the cutting chain up through the shipwreck by applying force of tension.
The cutting chain is actually nothing more than anchor chain. Each link in the chain is 18 inches long, 3 inches around and weighs 80 pounds. In advance of cutting operations, salvors installed eight chains along the designated cut paths. The divided sections have numbered 1 through 10, from bow to stern. Each several hundred feet long, the cutting chains were fed by crane beneath the submerged port side and draped over the exposed starboard side. Salvors began with chain forged of grade 3 steel.
About 24 hours after the cut to separate the bow section began on Nov. 6, the cutting chain broke. Several more breaks occurred before the bow section was separated three weeks later on Nov. 28. Other chain breaks occurred in subsequent cuts.
Salvors began switching out the grade 3 steel chain with grade 4 or grade 5 steel chain in subsequent cuts. Grade 5 is considered the strongest mooring chain available. Salvors have been using grade 5 chain on this final cut and in most of the other cuts, Himes said.
New chain is cycled in with the existing chain and then pulled through beneath the sunken port side hull. Once the comes out on the other side, it is attached to the VB 10,000’s pulley on that side. When the new chain has completely replaced the old chain, its other end is attached to a pulley.
After a cursory inspection, cutting can resume shortly afterward, Himes said.
“Once the chain comes out on the other side, they hook it up to the traveling (pulley),” Himes said. “At that point they have new chain connected to both (pulleys) and they can go back into the cutting cycles.”
The twin-hulled VB 10,000 is positioned astride the shipwreck. As an end of the chain is pulled up on one side, the opposite end of the chain dips down on the other side. The motion is guided by the pulleys, which are attached to the winches by a complex system of wiring that wends through the VB 10,000’s arching rafters. Essentially, this motion constitutes a cutting cycle, Himes said. The result is more accurately a tearing of the shipwreck’s steel than a cutting.
As the the chain progresses, it gets shorter because slack is taken up to maintain the desired tension. Therefore, Salvors are replacing the existing length of cutting chain with a shorter length, Himes said.
Salvors have learned from hard knocks that replacing a worn-but-working chain is much less time consuming than the chore involved after a chain breaks.
“They’re very efficient at cycling in the chains by now — they’ve done it a number of times,” Himes said. “The objective of working in a new chain is to keep the chain cycling. What they’re working to avoid is a chain break. A chain break has proven to slow down the cutting process much more significantly.”
After eight days, the cut was about 60 percent complete. However, Himes said, one should not deduce from that time frame that it will take a like amount of days to reach completion of this final cut. Salvage masters aboard the VB 10,000 factor in everything from intricate computer readings to gut instinct in navigating each of the cutting cycles that brings us all closer to saying farewell to the Golden Ray.
“The duration of the cut and the advancement of the chain is not linear,” Himes said. “It’s a dynamic process.”