The cleanup phase of the Golden Ray shipwreck salvage operation has hit rock bottom, and that is a good thing.
After plucking the last of 80 well-entrenched piles from the St. Simons Sound over the weekend, crews are preparing now for the final step to rid the water between Jekyll and St. Simons islands of all things Golden Ray, said Tyler Jones, spokesman for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
That step involves scooping up several thousand tons of aggregate from the seabed of the sound.
The Pacific Horizon crane barge is refitting itself with a clamshell scoop, which is better to shovel up some 6,000 tons of aggregate rock from the seabed, Jones said. The Pacific Horizon’s crew should have the clamshell attached and ready to begin removing rocks in about 10 days, Jones said.
The aggregate rock will be scooped and loaded onto a barge, but ultimately the rocks will be dropped back into Coastal Georgia waters again. This time, however, the rock will be used to enhance state-run offshore artificial reefs.
The rock will go on reefs A and F, both of which are DNR-managed reefs about 8 nautical miles offshore from the St. Simons Sound, Jones said. The rock will establish the foundation to further life on the reef.
“The aggregate rock will join concrete rubble and other structures at the artificial reefs,” Jones said. “Although the substrate is manmade, the encrusting organisms and other marine life that will inhabit the reefs are completely natural. DNR is thankful for this donation and we hope the public will enjoy this resource.”
The rock is all that remains of the monumental salvage effort, which began after the 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading to sea with a cargo of 4,161 vehicles. Shortly afterward, workers dropped the aggregate rock around the half-submerged shipwreck’s sunken port side to prevent scouring and erosion that could have displaced the massive shipwreck in the sound’s swift-flowing tidal currents.
Crews then built a one-of-kind environmental protection barrier around the shipwreck, which became a fixture on the waterscape between the two resort islands over the past two years. The 1-mile-perimeter EPB included sturdy mesh netting below to catch loose vehicles and other large debris and floating oil-retention boom lining the surface.
T&T Salvage commenced in November 2020 with the job of cutting the shipwreck into eight humongous sections for removal from the sound. Salvors accomplished this with the 225-foot-tall VB 10,000 crane vessel, which powered the massive cutting chain that tore the shipwreck into sections and hoisted each chunk onto a barge.
A barge hauled the last section of the shipwreck from the sound on Oct. 25. Dismantling of the EPB, removing the boom and netting,began shortly afterward in December.
Crews on the Pacific Horizon have spent the past month removing the piles, each more than 100 feet long and driven roughly half their length into the sound’s sandy bed to frame the EPB. Set in pairs, the last of the piles was plucked from the sound on Sunday, Jones said.
“The EPB is now completely dismantled,” Jones said.
The rock below is all that remains.