Three days into the effort to tear the stern off the shipwrecked Golden Ray with an anchor chain, things are running fairly smoothly, salvors report.
This second cut into the half-submerged shipwreck in the St. Simons Sound began around noon on Christmas Day, according to Unified Command. Not only have there been no significant setbacks, but salvors are reporting measurable signs of progress, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
Powered by the hulking VB 10,000, a towering twin-hulled crane vessel that straddles the shipwreck, the anchor chain had completed about 100 complete cutting cycles as of Monday morning, Himes said.
A cycle describes a full motion of the chain grinding against the ship from one side to the other. The movement, tension and cutting force that is applied is driven by the VB 10,000’s system of pulleys and blocks and winches.
Salvors have removed several chain links to tighten the slack created by the chain’s upward movement through the shipwreck’s sheets of solid steel, Himes said. Each of the seven chains was put in place ahead of the cutting operations. Each link was fed beneath the ship’s sunken port side and draped over the starboard side. Each link in the chain is 18 inches high, 8 inches across and weighs 80 pounds.
For an idea of what the anchor chain and the VB 10,000 are up against, the cutting path for the stern section is 113 feet high and 135 feet across. There are 13 steel decks inside. Those decks contain some 4,200 vehicles that were the Golden Ray’s cargo when it capsized in the sound on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea from the Port of Brunswick.
The task of removing the ship’s bow during the first cut consumed most of last month, beginning Nov. 6 and concluding three weeks later on Nov. 28. The first of several chain breaks occurred 24 hours into the process on Nov. 7; the offshore passing of Tropical Storm Eta also caused a significant work stoppage.
So far, the current cut has experienced no chain breaks nor any other significant delays, Himes said. There have been routine pauses to inspect the chain and other equipment, he said. As with the last cut, salvors are changing out some links in the chain with links forged of a stronger steel, Himes said.
“The sense I get is this cutting is proceeding more efficiently than the last one,” Himes said Monday. “As of today, we’ve completed right at about 100 cycles. And the length of the chain has been adjusted, links have been removed. If they’re pausing to remove links, it is because the chain is moving up through the ship.”
The salvage operation’s shoreline cleanup crew has noticed an increase in shipwreck debris washing up on the shore in the few days since the current cutting began, Himes said. The debris is mostly small bits of plastic from the vehicles inside the ship, he said.
Trained pollution recovery people also have detected small globules of oil washing up onshore, he said. Himes described the globules as “a mixture of oil, sand and water.”
The crews clean up the oil and debris as it is detected, Himes said.
“One way we can measure severity (of pollution) is whether we can recover it on the spot,” Himes said. “So far, we’ve had no further action needed. Our teams have been able to recover items on the spot.”
Anyone who finds suspected shipwreck debris along local shorelines is asked to call 912-944-5620. Anyone who spots suspected oil sheens is asked to call 800-424-8802.
The shipwreck is surrounded by a 1-mile perimeter environmental protection barrier. Fortified by 40 pairs of thick steel support piles driven deep into the sound bed, the barrier has a sturdy net mesh to catch loose vehicles and other large debris that spill from the shipwreck during the salvage operation. Several vehicles fell out during the lifting operation of the bow section on Nov. 28, including a large SUV that plummeted from a sheared deck and plunged a couple dozen feet into the water.
The barrier’s surface is lined with an oil pollution prevention boom. Additionally, numerous oil skimmer and debris collection vessels patrol the waters outside the barrier.
“We are confident that the time invested to implement modifications to the cutting apparatus as well as...critical maintenance to the wreck removal equipment will contribute to a safe and efficient cutting operation,” said Chris Graff of Gallagher Marine Systems, which is part of Unified Command. “We are ready to mitigate expected debris and other potential threats. The operation may be loud at times and please respect the (200-yard) safety zones around the wreck site.”
The section currently being cut is 101 feet long and includes the ship’s thick transom. It also includes the structure holding the propeller shaft. The shaft itself was removed during earlier operations, along with the propeller.
The shipwreck’s half-submerged deck faces St. Simons Island and the thicker keel side faces Jekyll Island.
“The chain definitely seems to make faster progress on the topside and slower progress on the keel side,” Himes said. “This is the section that was built to hold the propeller shaft.”