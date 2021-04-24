To understand what is taking so long with this most recent cut into the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, imagine the structural steel that supports a typical vehicle’s engine block.
Now imagine that engine block powers for a 25,000-ton, 656-foot-long vehicle.
That is the grueling reality for salvors trying to finish off the cut to separate the shipwreck’s engine section, a marathon effort that began in late January and has encountered several setbacks, including a month-long deliberated withdrawal in March, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
On Monday, Unified Command was optimistic that complete separation of the section was imminent. Six days later, the VB 10,000 crane vessel continues grinding the cutting chain through the last remnants connecting the engine section to what is left of the shipwreck.
Outwardly, the two ends of the massive cutting chain appear only a few dozen yards apart on the exposed starboard side hull of the half-submerged shipwreck. Inwardly, the chain is still grinding through unrelenting dense reinforced steel.
“While the cutting chain has moved almost completely through the wreck, response engineers confirm that thick, structural steel remains in the cut path,” Unified Command said in a statement Thursday.
The final breakthrough could occur this weekend, Unified Command said. However, Monday could dawn to find salvors still cycling the cutting chain through this final section of interior steel.
The Golden Ray overturned Sept. 8, 2019 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
Cutting began Jan. 27 on the engine section, known to salvors as Section 7. After a chain break Feb. 26, salvors changed tack and moved the VB 10,000 to the foremost end of the ship to concentrate on Section 2. That section was separated in eight days, ending on March 15.
Cutting resumed over the first weekend of April.
Once Section 7 is cut away, salvors will concentrate on removing more vehicles and interior deck sections to lighten the load before hoisting it from the water and loading it onto a barge for removal from the sound.
This will be the fourth section removed from the shipwreck and will mark the halfway point in the plan to haul the Golden Ray away in eight sections.