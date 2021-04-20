The engine section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray is almost finally free.
After nearly 50 days of cutting and numerous setbacks in between, the VB 10,000 crane vessel was close to pulling the massive cutting chain up Monday through the last strip of steel that holds the estimated 6,000-metric-ton section to what remains of the Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound.
The Golden Ray has sat half-submerged in between Jekyll and St. Simons islands since Sept. 8, 2019, when it capsized while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
When finished, it will be the fourth section to be cut free from the shipwreck in the St. Simons Sound since cutting operations commenced in early November. Physically, it marks the halfway point in T&T Salvage’s plans to remove the vessel from local waters in eight pieces.
Conceivably, the second half of the salvage could go much more smoothly, based on what salvors have learned thus far in the operation.
Known to salvors as Section 7, the dense steel of the engine section has presented the most demanding task yet. The thick layers of reinforced steel protecting and supporting the engine section have posed unrelenting challenges to the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 and the cutting chain it powers up through the chosen cutting path.
Once separated, Section 7 will remain in local waters for a day or more before being hoisted out of the water by the VB 10,000 and placed onto a transport barge.
Barge crane operators will first busy themselves with removing as many vehicles and heavy loose deck sections as possible from inside Section 7, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
Salvors also will wash away built-up sediment inside the section, Himes said.
This is all done to reduce the weight as much as possible before the VB 10,000 hoists the giant chunk of steel from the water, lifting on the massive straps secured to previously attached lifting lugs on the ship’s exposed starboard side.
Whereas the transfer from water to barge has typically taken about 48 hours, the process for section 7 could take about 72 hours, he said.
“This lift (of Section 7) (is) similar to the three previous lifts, except for the post-cut weight shedding,” Himes said. “This is the first time we have done that.”
Crane operators on barges have already managed to pluck 100 vehicles from inside Section 7, Himes said.
“We will remove more vehicles from Section 7 before we lift it onto the barge,” Himes said. “This is post-cut weight shedding. Any reduction of weight amounts to a safer lift. They want to remove as much as they can safely get to, and that includes vehicles, decks and sediment.”
Cutting first started on Section 7 on Jan. 27, followed by a series of equipment challenges. Two separate delays occurred when links connecting the cutting chain to the VB 10,000’s pulleys snapped under the strain. Still two more delays were needed to replace thousands of feet of worn wire, wire that serpentines elaborately up into the VB 10,0000’s overhead rigging to connect the pulleys to the winches that power the cutting chains.
After a chain broke on Feb. 26, salvors determined a strategic retreat from Section 7 was in order.
The VB 10,000 moved instead to the front of the ship and focused on cutting the foremost section, known as Section 2. That cut was completed in eight days, wrapping up March 15.
The twin-hulled VB 10,000 returned to the rearmost section of the shipwreck and retook its place astride Section 7. Cutting resumed some time over the first weekend in April. Returning to Section 7, salvors upgraded to grade 5 cutting chain, the highest standard strength for anchor chain. Breaks have since occurred twice in the links connecting the 90-foot sections of chain that comprise the massive cutting chains.
Both of those breaks were repaired without incurring significant delays.
With this cut complete, the VB 10,000 will lift Section 7 just enough to drag it away from the remaining shipwreck. There, crane barges will spend another day at least removing vehicles and heavy steel deck sections from inside.
Barge 455-7 is currently docked along the East River awaiting orders to retrieve Section 7 in the specially designed cradle that was constructed on its deck.