Four days before the Salvation Army was to distribute toys, it lacked gifts for 48 children, Sgt. Pamela Starr said Tuesday.
“We have 48 who were not adopted or their Angel [Tree] tag was pulled and not returned,’’ Starr said. “We need some additional toys or some additional funds to help those children.’’
Angel Trees are placed at businesses and in churches decorated with tags listing the sex, ages, Christmas wishes and needs of children. People who want to adopt children pull the tags, buy the items listed and take them to the Salvation Army.
At this point, Starr could not be specific on the needs but said the Salvation Army tries to provide at least two good valued toys and one smaller toy to each child.
Anyone who wants to buy toys should purchase ones they believe most children would like and the Salvation Army will match them to recipients.
“If people can just buy toys in general then we can match them with children who need them,’’ she said.
Balls, board games, Barbies and other dolls, Legos, building blocks, scooters and other toys are among those welcome, she said.
If there is any shortage of gifts it’s usually for older or really young children, she said.
The older children usually ask for electronics such as headphones and some adults have trouble relating to those wishes.
Because of the strains the coronavirus has had on the economy and families, the Salvation Army had a larger than typical number of requests for help at Christmas.
She estimated that the Salvation Army started the Christmas season with 450 children on its Angel Trees. About 10 percent of the needs have not yet been met.
Anyone who wants to help can drop off toys at the Salvation Army office at 1624 Reynolds Street between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The Salvation Army will also accept gifts at the Exchange Club fairgrounds between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday where the gifts are organized and bundled for distribution Friday, Starr said.
For additional information call the Salvation Army at 265-9381.