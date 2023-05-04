It’s one of those times when space is not a problem at the Salvation Army food pantry, though Social Services case worker Audrey Easterling wishes it was.
Pointing to some paper sacks standing ready, Easterling said, “Those bags are empty. I’m just waiting for some food to put in them.”
Also nearly empty are most of the shelves that she would like to see sagging with cans and boxes of food. It’s become a late spring tradition when the Salvation Army runs short of provisions after people were generous through Christmas and early in the year.
Although the food is not arriving, new clients are.
“Last Wednesday, I had five people come in here who had never been here before,’’ she said.
That is part of a trend. In April, she had 25 families apply for assistance for the first time. Many of them don’t receive government assistance and even those who do don’t get enough benefits to adequately feed their families, Easterling said.
The needs are varied depending on the circumstances, but the Salvation Army needs mostly canned meat and vegetables, boxed and bagged food such as spaghetti, rice and beans, cereal and other breakfast foods. Ramen noodles would be helpful and many families ask for toilet paper, she said.
“If you can’t buy toilet paper, that says a lot,’’ Easterling said.
People are struggling with inflation taking more of their sometimes meager pay and government assistance.
There also is a lag between the time rate prices go up and help arrives.
“People are having a hard time paying their bills. They’re having to come to us for help with food,’’ Easterling said.
With only a few weeks remaining in the school year, she also needs nutritious snacks for children.
“Summertime is coming. I need snacks to give children when school is out,’’ she said.
That would include snack bars, packs of crackers and cookies, chips and other single serve items. She has some staples such as peanut butter and a few cans of green beans on the shelves but those won’t last long.
She also makes up bags for the homeless that she packs with hygiene items for men and women and single serving foods in pop top cans or in containers with peel away tops such as fruit.
“Homeless people don’t have the ability to cook. They take the bags, go somewhere and eat on it,’’ she said.
Glynn County has always helped the needy. Easterling hopes its citizens will again.
“If God puts you in a position to feed them, please feed them,’’ she said.
Anyone who wishes to donate can drop off non-perishable food and hygiene items at the Salvation Army office at 1624 Reynolds St. between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.