Audrey Easterling
Buy Now

Social Services caseworker Audrey Easterling with the mostly empty selves in the Salvation Army's food pantry. Easterling said she is down to one can of tomatoes and is completely out of other foods as new families are arriving for help.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

It’s one of those times when space is not a problem at the Salvation Army food pantry, though Social Services case worker Audrey Easterling wishes it was.

Pointing to some paper sacks standing ready, Easterling said, “Those bags are empty. I’m just waiting for some food to put in them.”

More from this section

College to host two spring commencement ceremonies

College to host two spring commencement ceremonies

College of Coastal Georgia recently announced its plan to recognize the achievements of the spring Class of 2023 with two graduation ceremonies, both of which will take place Saturday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.