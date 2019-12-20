There’s few better motivators than the last minute.
With that in mind, many shoppers will descend upon local stores this weekend, in a final push to complete all their holiday shopping before Christmas arrives next week.
Alphonso Hughes asks only that local shoppers will spare a moment to drop a donation in the red kettles manned by bell ringers around the community.
Lt. Hughes, corps officer for the Brunswick Salvation Army, said this year’s Red Kettle campaign is about $22,000 short of its fundraising goal. The six-week holiday campaign raises money to support the local Salvation Army’s year-long operations. This year, the fundraising goal is $55,000, and the campaign ends Dec. 24.
“These six weeks really help supply everything that we do over the year,” said Hughes on Thursday, as he set up a Red Kettle stand at Sam’s Club in Brunswick. “We hate to turn away people because we have lack of funds.”
All money raised by the Red Kettle campaign will stay local. The funds will support the Salvation Army’s overnight homeless shelter, food pantry and other programs for community members in need.
Hughes, who joined the local Salvation Army in July, said he’s already had days when the funding fell short, and people in need had to be turned away.
“We’re in the business of helping people,” he said. “It really hurts to say no we don’t have money to help you.”
A late Thanksgiving this year and some bad-weather days have reduced the amount of time bell ringers have been able to be posted around the community. But Hughes hopes the final days before Christmas will bring a surge of shoppers willing to make a donation.
Red Kettle bell ringers are stationed at all local Winn-Dixies, local Walmarts and Sam’s Club, Harris Teeter and Chick-fil-A on St. Simons and Hobby Lobby in Brunswick.
Donations can also be sent directly to the local Salvation Army, by mailing money to 1624 Reynolds St., Brunswick, Ga. 31520, or donating online at give.salvationarmygeorgia.org.