If you’re a member of a church or civic group, a school club or a scout troop, among other organizations, get used to seeing Elaine McNeal.
She’s going to be like an Uncle Sam poster during World War II. She’s going to be everywhere asking for help.
McNeal came to Brunswick in May as the volunteer coordinator for the Salvation Army Corps. She and Capt. James Dillingham, the corps officer and pastor, wants to enlist an all-volunteer force to ring bells, sort clothes, cook and dispense food and carry out other functions.
Last Christmas was not a good one for kettle collections outside area stores and restaurants. In the middle of the season, the fully vaccinated Dillingham came down with COVID – he’s had it four times – and couldn’t coordinate the bell ringers, many of them paid. The Salvation Army lost at least two weeks and McNeal says that could have been avoided with volunteers. But that’s not the only reason.
“With volunteers we’ve able to help more people with the money we have,’’ she said, “because we’re not paying people.”
McNeal came to Brunswick from Vero Beach, Fla., where the corps moved to all volunteers 10 years ago. McNeal said she looked at the gross receipts from the red kettle drives there and saw that the revenue was nearly identical with paid seasonal workers and with volunteers. The difference was in the net revenue because some of the donations went to pay those who stood by the kettles ringing the bells, thanking donors and wishing everyone a merry Christmas.
Dillingham said he understands moving to volunteers will be a loss to some people.
“We know the need for jobs and the need to help the local economy,’’ he said. “We tell the citizens where we live that 82% of the money we take in stays here in the community.”
With volunteers, that 82% would be sliced from a bigger pie, he reasoned.
And it’s easier to register to be a bell ringer. Volunteers can sign up online at registertoring.com.
Those who don’t want to take that route are welcome to call McNeal at 912-265-9381 Ext. 4 or at 772-300-5210.
To get volunteers, McNeal said she plans to ask Rotary Clubs and other civic clubs, Sunday School classes, churches, businesses and others to sign up this Christmas. The National Honor Society clubs at Glynn Academy, which recently worked in the thrift store, and Brunswick High have volunteered for other work and she hopes they will both ring bells this year.
She’ll also ask individual volunteers if they can get a group of friends to work a full day with them.
One group she won’t ask is the Jekyll Island Lions Club because the members have been continually supportive.
“They’ve been doing it so long they have their own kettle and their own sign,’’ Dillingham said.
People have always responded when they learned the Salvation Army is trying to stretch its money to help more people, Dillingham said.
She needs groups of five to volunteer for two hour shifts. Some come with physical limitations that can be easily accommodated, she said.
“I had elderly people ask, ‘Is it OK if bring chair?’ Of course it is,’’ she said.
And some think they’d be annoyed by the nonstop jingling of the bell for two hours.
She tells those to play some Christmas music and be friendly and people will give.
The other advantage of volunteers is that they know people who are very likely to stop and give, Dillingham said. People who give of their time seem to have a lot of friends.
And they don’t want to stop with bell ringers. They hope to enlist two to three people to cook and serve breakfast and dinner at the shelter. Not all of the meals go to those who spend the night.
Dillingham said about 50 people come to the door for food.
“That’s helping to cook for and serve the homeless population,’’ he said.
The Salvation Army can use help in its thrift store — called the Family Store — to sort clothes and to bale those that can’t be sold or provided directly to the needy. The store recently sold 40,000 pounds of baled clothes for 35 cents a pound and that income went into operations, Dillingham said.
The corps recently got a mobile canteen back on the road that it can use to feed people during natural disasters and to provide food and drink for first responders at lengthy incidents. The Salvation Army has been providing that kind of assistance before getting its truck on the road, but the canteen will improve the process.
Dillingham said the organization provided food and drink to 130 people last November as local emergency workers and hazmat teams from Savannah and Brunswick responded to the chemical fire at Symrise on Colonel’s Island.