Elaine McNeal, volunteer coordinator for the Salvation Army Corps in Brunswick, is looking for more volunteers for the nonprofit.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

If you’re a member of a church or civic group, a school club or a scout troop, among other organizations, get used to seeing Elaine McNeal.

She’s going to be like an Uncle Sam poster during World War II. She’s going to be everywhere asking for help.

