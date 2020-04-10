Not everyone is able to go to the grocery store right now.
The Salvation Army in Brunswick began Thursday delivering food to those in need using a disaster service truck. This service is one of many offered right now by the Salvation Army to help out during the coronavirus pandemic.
Salvation Army retired Majors John and Nancy Fuller arrived in January to stay for six months during this time of need.
“The Salvation Army asked us to come back in to do this, so we obliged and said ‘Sure,’” Nancy Fuller said. “We’re caught up in all this COVID-19 stuff, and the way we’re trying to help the community is by keeping our food pantry open.”
The disaster truck will serve as a way to get groceries to those in the community who cannot get to the store or are too scared to. After picking up one of the disaster trucks in Newnan earlier this week, the Fullers took to the community on Thursday wearing masks and gloves as they delivered food.
During the first delivery, another resident across the street noticed. Neither John nor Nancy hesitated. They packed another bag of food and took it over.
They are also making sure to give away masks along with the bags of food.
Nancy Fuller said that she’s hoping they can deliver food to the community on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week.
“They just have to call in to give their name and number to Audrey (Easterling), and she will write it down — say who it is, how many are in the family,” Nancy Fuller said. “Today it was just the single women that we gave the food to. If there are extras, then we will give them more than one bag of food.”
She said that with the help of an in-kind grant from the Church of Latter-day Saints along with community donations and food from the local food bank, the pantry is sustainable for now.
The Salvation Army also recently partnered with the city of Brunswick to provide a larger overnight shelter for the homeless in Glynn County. The Salvation Army has expanded its number of beds and is staffing the shelter 24/7.
“The governor is doing the stay-at-home order, and the city’s just trying to get the homeless off the street,” Nancy Fuller said.
Extra cots purchased by the city have been placed in the Salvation Army’s chapel building, she said.
“We’ve become the shelter site for the city of Brunswick,” Nancy Fuller said. “We are taking as many as we can.”
The Salvation Army is inviting local groups or businesses to provide meals for the shelter residents.
“Our staff is running 24/7, and our meals are being provided through different agencies, corporations and groups,” Nancy Fuller said. “We’ve got breakfast, lunch and supper provided through Monday.”
The Salvation Army’s food pantry remains open to those who need to pick up food or who need rent or electric bill assistance.
Donations to the pantry are also encouraged. Needed food items include non-perishables like rice, beans and canned foods. The pantry is open all day and is located at 1624 Reynolds Street.
“Of course, we always need food in the food pantry,” Nancy Fuller said. “We can always use food for the shelter as well — snack foods, mainly, since meals are being covered.”
The Salvation Army’s purpose, she said, is to be there for its community.
“Our mission is to help the community without discrimination,” she said. “… So many agencies have shut their doors, and right now the Salvation Army still being open has made a big difference.”
John and Nancy are from north Georgia and came down here to help out an unfamiliar community.
“I love it — I’m loving it. I mean, I know this virus is a pain but it’s just been a blessing to me to be here during this time,” Nancy Fuller said. “I think about what I could be doing at home being retired — absolutely nothing. To be here and be needed and wanted and the services are needed and to represent the Salvation Army and the way that we’re doing it — I love it and I’m just having a good time with it.”
Those who are in need of food or information about the shelter or who are interested in supporting this work can call the Salvation Army at 912-265-9381.