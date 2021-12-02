The Salvation Army wants to go to an all volunteer force of bell-ringers.
Maj. Pam Starr has expanded the number of locations for the iconic red kettles to raise funds for those in need during Christmas, and her goal is to have a civic-minded bell ringer on each of them.
In fact, a couple of new St. Simons Island locations — Island Ace Hardware and the Island Ace Garden Center —were added at the suggestion of volunteers.
“Volunteers wanted to ring there,’’ so she contacted the Hart family, the owners of the two businesses, who were enthusiastic at the prospect, Starr said.
“We’re going to give it a try,’’ she said.
Christmas 2020 was not a good season for the red kettle campaign as retail business declined during the COVID-19 pandemic as people opted for home delivery, and some sites that had been good historically fell by the wayside, she said.
The spirit of giving remained, however, and people in the drive-thru at the Chick-fil-A waved bell-ringers over to cars. The smiling, gloved bell-ringers took the money from them and put it in the kettles.
This year, the bell ringers are back at the Neighborhood Walmart and the main entrance of the mall, where traffic dwindled last year.
It was also Starr’s first year at the helm of the Salvation Army in Brunswick, and she described the season when the needs surged along with the coronavirus pandemic as challenging.
This year, she is hopeful that fundraising will increase not just because of the increased number of kettles but also because volunteers tend to get more donations.
It could be that people tend to give more when they recognize the bell ringer as a friend or neighbor from the community, she said.
The paid bell ringers are sometimes sent to locations where they aren’t recognized. She also noted that most of the paid ringers are disabled people trying to earn a little bit more money for Christmas, and she plans to help them financially anyway.
The more money that goes into the community, the more the Salvation Army has to put back into the community, she said.
There is also some competition underway that could spur more giving. Local rotary clubs are challenging each other and other civic clubs to see which of them can get the most money in the red kettles, Starr said.
Also this year, Starr has added a volunteer coordinator and those who want to ring bells can register online at registertoring.com. By entering a local zip code, a volunteer can see a list of local red kettle sites.
“If I could get 100 percent volunteers, I would absolutely love to do that,’’ she said.
Because it is a Christian organization, the Salvation Army also asks for more than donations. Its leaders also ask for God’s favor.
When she meets with the paid ringers to take them out to red kettle locations, Starr pays them for the previous day’s work and prays with them.
“I pray for the workers, the donors and those whose lives will be changed from receiving the donations,’’ she said.