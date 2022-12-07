With 75 empty rectangles on her blue tape grid, Audrey Easterling has reason to be pessimistic. She is not, however, because she knows the depths of generosity of the community.
Each empty space on the concrete floor in a building at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds represents a child’s Christmas wish list that has not been fulfilled. It seems to happen every year as crunch time looms for Easterling, a Salvation Army case worker. But she typically puts out a late appeal and people respond.
She had the Christmas wishes and needs of 800 children hanging on Christmas trees at Walmart, Chick-fil-A, Glynn Place Mall and other locations around town. People have “picked” all but 75 of those children’s lists and have gone about filling them before returning them to the Salvation Army.
“I need them picked,’’ Easterling said of the tags still hanging at Bubba Garcia’s, Beall’s Outlet, Advance Rehab on St. Simons and a few other places.
There are, however, other ways.
“A lot of people just shop and bring toys,’’ she said.
If they do, she needs boys and girls gifts between infancy and 12 years old.
That can include dolls, action figures for boys, board games, arts and craft sets, trucks, cars or anything else a child would like to find under a Christmas tree, Easterling said.
If anyone wants to buy a bike, those would also be welcome. The lists also had the sizes of shoes, winter coats and other clothing items that children need.
For those who want to buy for babies, diapers, wipes and simple toys would be welcome, she said.
She needs any donations returned by Dec. 12 to the Salvation Army office at 1624 Reynolds Street, Easterling said. That’s just four days before the distribution.
“One thing I can say about Glynn County Georgia,’’ Easterling said. “If you put out a plea for food or for toys for the kids, Glynn County always comes through.”