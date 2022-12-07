Angel Tree
Salvation Army case worker Audrey Easterling holds a doll set for a little girl among the still empty rectangles that she hopes to fill for 75 children. She began the Christmas season with a list of 800 children.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

With 75 empty rectangles on her blue tape grid, Audrey Easterling has reason to be pessimistic. She is not, however, because she knows the depths of generosity of the community.

Each empty space on the concrete floor in a building at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds represents a child’s Christmas wish list that has not been fulfilled. It seems to happen every year as crunch time looms for Easterling, a Salvation Army case worker. But she typically puts out a late appeal and people respond.

